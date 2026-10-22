“Melting Wax-Faced Goblin” Calls For “Pistols Firing At All Times” At Vance

Anti-MAGA podcaster Jen Welch unleashed a vicious tirade against Vice President JD Vance to her millions of followers, accusing him of embracing white nationalism and calling for his Democrat rivals to keep their "pistols firing at all time" toward the Republican leader.

Welch, a fierce critic of President Donald Trump who has previously touted as the Democrats' "answer" to Joe Rogan, also took aim at Vance's marriage, children and relationship with billionaire venture capitalist and Republican megadonor Peter Thiel.

"Now he wants to be the leader of the white supremacist party, and he has an Usha and four kids problem," Welch said. "But what does he do? He just sits there in a roundabout way all day, every day. Demeans people with brown skin, and he thinks you're stupid. Maybe MAGA is, I don't know."

In response, former Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate and TV personality Spencer Pratt posted on X: "This melting wax-faced goblin is demanding that DSA street animals have "pistols firing at all time" towards the Vice President."

This melting wax-faced goblin is demanding that DSA street animals have "pistols firing at all time" towards the Vice President.



We have a communist violence problem in this country. pic.twitter.com/jHYq7vnfN7 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 22, 2026

"But the coolest thing about JD Vance is that at some point he wasn't this white nationalist prostitute bigot," the leftwing commentator continued. "I don't know what Peter Thiel did to him. I can only imagine. You can only imagine. But he came out a complete Antichrist-style sociopath."

Welch then took a bizarre theological detour, dragging billionaire Peter Thiel and his fascination with the Antichrist into her attack on Vance.

"And considering that's all Peter Thiel talks about, the Antichrist, when he himself acts like one, and now his little protege acts like one," she said.

As if the rant couldn't get any more bizarre, Welch turned her attention to Vance's White House ambitions, taking her verbal assault into even more disturbing territory.

"JD Vance thinks two years from now he's going to be President of the United States, and we need to keep firing, pistols firing at all time towards this guy," Welch urged her listeners.

"Because he is not fit to be a father. He's not fit to be a husband. He's not fit to be a vice president. He is a failed drag queen and a pathological liar to his core," she concluded.

Welch's remarks quickly drew backlash on social media from conservative commentators. Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt blasted the podcaster as a "melting wax-faced goblin," accusing her of demanding that "DSA street animals" target Vance. Social media personality Mario Nawfal also branded Welch's outburst as going "full psycho."