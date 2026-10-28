At Least 30 Dead After High-Speed Train Collide South Of Madrid

Dramatic footage surfaced on X earlier Wednesday showing the wreckage after a high-speed train slammed into the rear of another train that had stopped on the Spanish railway system. Early reports say at least 30 people are dead and dozens are injured.

The collision occurred in Toledo province, located in central Spain, just south of Madrid. AP News cites Castilla-La Mancha regional spokeswoman Esther Padilla, who confirmed 10 deaths but warned that "that number will surely rise."

🇪🇸 Horrifying footage from inside a high-speed train that crashed and derailed today in Toledo, Spain. At least 39 people were killed and hundreds were injured. https://t.co/OcEin3UucO — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 28, 2026

However, a separate report from Bloomberg, citing the Castilla-La Mancha spokeswoman, now says that the death toll has reached at least 30 people.

BREAKING: At least 46 dead and 179 injured after Iryo train carrying 146 people and Renfe train carrying 397 people collide near Toledo, Spain; numbers expected to climb. https://t.co/gmxSgXpskt — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 28, 2026

State-owned Renfe and privately owned Iryo operated the trains involved in the rail incident, carrying 397 and 147 passengers, respectively. Spanish media reported that the Renfe train appeared to have struck the Iryo service.

Health Minister Mónica García told state broadcaster TVE, "It was a high-speed impact, so we are expecting this to be a tragedy." She said the worst casualties were in two carriages crushed in the impact.

Today's collision follows a January derailment in southern Spain that killed 45 people and also involved Renfe and Iryo trains. The deadliest rail crash in Spain occurred in 2013, when 80 people died.