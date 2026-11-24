Burnham Opens The Door To 300,000 Young Europeans, As Nearly A Million Young Brits Sit Idle

Prime Minister Andy Burnham's reset deal with Brussels lets 100,000 young Europeans a year come to live, work and study in Britain for up to three years, which means that once the scheme is running, up to 300,000 of them could be in the country at any one time. The "Youth Experience Scheme" was signed off at Friday's EU-UK summit, and the joint statement says it "will allow 100 000 young people from the EU and the UK respectively to reside for up to three years."

The government's own explainer fills in the terms. The scheme is open to EU citizens aged 18 to 31 on the day their visa starts, the visa runs for two years with the option of a third, and the 100,000 places a year are shared out among the member states by population. Participants get no access to benefits and cannot bring dependants, and EU participants pay the Immigration Health Surcharge at a discounted rate, set at 75% of the full charge. The same number of young Britons can go the other way.

That is far more than London went into the talks asking for. In March, the Telegraph reported that Britain was offering a cap of 30,000 to 50,000 young people a year. The final figure is two to three times that, every year, and each arrival can stay three years.

Burnham, European Council President António Costa and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed off on the youth scheme alongside a food and farm-safety deal and a link between the two carbon markets, and the statement says both sides want all three to enter into force together. The scheme is to apply no later than 2028, with places open to young people no later than January 2030.

Two years ago, we started a reset of our relationship which led to our first EU-UK summit last year in London. Since then, we have continued to deepen our cooperation and strengthen our ties. And today, with this summit, we are taking another step forward.



We are turning our... pic.twitter.com/A7rwrIA1UR — António Costa (@eucopresident) November 20, 2026

As we reported, the statement gives the two sides six months to agree a separate deal on tuition fees for EU students, and EU officials warned the rest of the package might not be implemented unless Burnham cuts them, so Brussels is still holding out for more.

The deal lands on a jobs market where an estimated 981,000 young people aged 16 to 24 were not in education, employment or training in April to June, 13.0% of the age group, according to the Office for National Statistics. That was down 30,000 on the first three months of the year, when the count topped a million, and up 30,000 on a year earlier. The next figures are due on Nov. 26.

Britain's youth unemployment rate has risen above the EU average for the first time, and there are now almost six young people out of work or education for every entry-level job, about twice as many as in 2016, according to a Bloomberg analysis of Adzuna and ONS data published days before the summit.

Burnham has promised to get young Britons off benefits and into work, and two days before the summit he said any deal with Europe would prioritize British young people for jobs.

The reset has been called a surrender since before Burnham reached Brussels, and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has accused him of taking Britain back into parts of the single market. If the first 100,000 arrive in 2030 and enough of them take the third year, the scheme would reach its full 300,000 by 2032.