Middle East Countries Ban Telegram, Citing Threat To National Security

Middle East nations Jordan and Iraq have both issued a blanket ban on the popular Telegram messaging app, after recent terror attacks hit the region.

Officials in both countries have cited national security concerns, noting that Telegram can be used for promoting "extremism and radicalism".

Jordan's ‌Public ⁠Security Directorate said the ban is necessary to protect the public from "attempts to spread extremism and radicalization" - and referenced content which poses a "threat to societal security and national interests."

Jordan's government had also banned TikTok back in 2022, citing the presence of videos on the platform that "promoted killing and chaos".

With this latest move, Jordanian authorities are urging "citizens to exercise caution when using social media, avoid interacting with accounts, links or organisations of unknown origin, and report illegal content or activities."

Previously, ISIS is said to have heavily relied on the app for propaganda and communication.

Iraq's ban could be temporary, with officials saying Telegram has 30 days to comply with Baghdad's demands that it "take measures to prevent violations."

An Iraqi government statement alleged, "The operating company ​failed to take the necessary measures to address non-compliant content published on the platform and did not adhere to Iraqi laws."

All of this comes in the wake of one of the worst terror attacks targeting Christians in Jordan in the kingdom's modern history:

In Jordan, officials did not link the platform to a deadly attack on an Orthodox church last month. But the ban came a day after three men were sentenced to death for killing nine people and wounding more than 30 in that attack. Telegram is used by almost 10 per cent of the Middle East's population, accounting for tens of millions of users. Nine Christians were killed when gunmen opened fire during a funeral at the St George's Orthodox Church in Hmoud, about 80km south of Amman, on October 23.

Could the anti-Telegram efforts be connected with the Iran war and potential new US-Israeli bombing campaign? Jordan has like other regional nations sought to crack down on photographing and reporting Iranian 'retaliation' attacks on its territory (after US bases were hit).

Iraq and Jordan BOTH Ban Telegram



I believe this is censorship BEFORE the War in Iran restarts.



Iraq ordered the block over national security and illegal content, following a directive from its prime minister. Jordan also restricted the app over security concerns. pic.twitter.com/eY2opqhYYd — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) November 16, 2026

Recently, the Russian government faced a lot of pushback from within for moving to steadily block access to Telegram - in a censorship process which has been happening for years.

Telegram happens to be incredibly popular in Russia, has become vital to following news of the war in Ukraine, and his heavily used by pro-war and anti-war individuals and groups alike.