Amateur Prospector Discovers Gold Nugget Worth $150,000 In Australian Outback

A recreational treasure hunter in Australia has struck gold in spectacular fashion, discovering a massive nugget that could ultimately sell for as much as $200,000, according to ABC News.

The find occurred earlier this month on a remote property near Tibooburra, a small community in northwestern New South Wales with a mining history dating back more than a century.

The prospector, who has chosen not to reveal his identity, was nearing the end of another day of searching when his metal detector registered something beneath the ground. Initially, the signal was unremarkable, but after removing several inches of dirt, he spotted what appeared to be gold.

What emerged was a quartz-speckled nugget weighing 1.218 kilograms, or roughly 2.7 pounds. Laboratory analysis determined that approximately 940 grams of the specimen consisted of gold, giving it an estimated precious-metal value of $150,000 to $160,000.

ABC News wrote that the man has dubbed his discovery the "Tibooburra Spud" and hopes to sell it to a collector, potentially commanding a substantial premium over its underlying gold content.

According to Greg Spangler, a longtime prospecting equipment retailer in Broken Hill, discoveries of this magnitude are exceptionally uncommon. In more than 20 years in the business, he has heard of only one other local prospector recovering a nugget weighing more than a kilogram.

The discovery comes as elevated gold prices encourage more Australians to try their luck searching for the precious metal. While most participants spend their time uncovering scrap metal or tiny fragments of gold, the possibility of an extraordinary payday continues to attract interest.

The surrounding Tibooburra district remains popular with prospectors, although access varies by location. Some privately operated stations allow visitors to search for gold in exchange for a fee, while prospecting on nearby public land remains subject to restrictions.

For the fortunate finder, the experience was a reminder that even heavily searched areas can still produce remarkable discoveries, provided someone is willing to put in the time and keep digging.