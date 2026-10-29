Kathleen Kennedy Named Head Of Ceremonies For 2028 Olympics

The 2028 Olympic Summer Games are slated to be held in Los Angeles, California - An event they have not hosted since 1984. It's not surprising that the city, currently in the midst of an entertainment industry decline, is desperate to draw global attention back to the glamour of Hollywood. And who better to do that than Kathleen Kennedy, the feminist producer infamous for destroying the Star Wars franchise with woke propaganda?

Once a person reaches a certain threshold in the entertainment industry, they are only allowed to fail upwards. Especially if that person happens to be a "powerful" woman.

Kennedy has been named head of ceremonies and content for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, replacing Peter Rice in the role. Rice will remain involved as an executive producer while Kennedy will be shaping and delivering the opening and closing ceremonies for both the Olympics and Paralympics - four major events expected to reach an audience of billions.

Casey Wasserman (the LA Olympic chairperson and president) called Kennedy a “legend” and “one of Hollywood’s all-time greats,” saying he “can’t think of anyone better to conjure the magic of Hollywood.” Wasserman's family has deep ties in Hollywood, making it even more clear that the 2028 Games will be used as a vehicle to promote Tinsel Town.

Kennedy recently stepped down as president of Lucasfilm after nearly 14 years of ruining every franchise connected to the brand. She oversaw the alienation of the Star Wars audience, one of the most dedicated fan bases in cinema history. She also produced woke installments of Indiana Jones and Willow, which led to the death of both previously beloved cinematic universes.

Her run at Lucasfilm culminated in absolute disaster with Star Wars: The Acolyte, a woke, gay fan-fiction nightmare written and directed by Leslye Headland, former assistant to Harvey Weinstein. The show had dismal viewership and was canceled after one season.

Kennedy's track record for progressive insanity is so well known, she was turned into a viral meme.

With her reputation in shambles, Kennedy is the last person anyone wants to see running the ceremonies for the Olympics, but the industry is not going to let one of their most devoted social justice warriors exit the stage after falling on her face. It is also possible that the far-left ideologues in LA are salivating over the idea of "sticking it to the chuds" by giving Kennedy a prestigious sendoff.

If the 2024 Games in France are any indication, it's likely that the Olympics in LA will be loaded with embarrassing (or bizarre) "artistic" programs. There's no doubt they will be lame and gay.