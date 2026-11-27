Meghan Markle's Father Was Living In Notorious "Pedo Paradise" Before Arrest

Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle (the now infamous wife of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex) was arrested in Florida in early November on charges related to possession of child sexual abuse material. The investigation began after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., allegedly discovered illicit materials among his father’s belongings at his apartment in the Philippines.

Thomas turned over electronic devices (phones, hard drives, etc.) to Philippine authorities, who coordinated with with US authorities. Reports cite roughly 7,500 photographs and at least one video of underage children of various races. Philippine police have sought charges against him for possession and intent to distribute child sexual abuse and exploitation material. Markle has denied the allegations.

A federal grand jury in Los Angeles officially indicted Markle this week on two counts of child pornography, including photos where Markle himself was pictured with prepubescent children, according to prosecutors. If convicted, the 82-year-old could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.

Markle is a retired lighting director and director of photography who has lived in the United States for most of his life, working extensively in the U.S. television industry (including on shows like General Hospital). However, for over a year before his arrest, Markle was living in Cebu City, a notorious hot spot for prostitution and child exploitation.

Cebu as a destination has drawn an invasion of foreign offenders amid widespread poverty. The median household income in the region is under $540 per month and many locals have sought to cash in on the degeneracy of foreign sex tourists.

Local accounts describe child prostitution as rampant in Cebu, including cases in which parents or relatives actually sell their children into the industry. Markle moved to the city in 2025 with his son and lived in a modest high-rise apartment for around $670 per month. The region is also well known for online child sexual exploitation, in which a significant share of arrested suspects in some periods have been the victims’ own mothers.

Proximity is not necessarily evidence of guilt, but the fact that Thomas Markle chose Cebu of all places to live for over a year is not promising (setting aside the fact that his own son reported him in to police).

Thomas took primary custody of Meghan when she turned 9-years-old, and she lived with him until she went to college at age 18. She broke contact with him after she caught him staging a series of paparazzi photographs of himself “preparing” for her wedding (trying on a suit, reading books about Britain, looking at engagement photos in an internet café, etc.).

When he was confronted about the photo shoot, he denied cooperating. CCTV and other evidence later showed the photos were arranged, and he had been paid. He then withdrew from the event. After the wedding he continued giving interviews and speaking to the press, which further damaged the relationship.

After news broke of the child pornography allegations, Meghan Markle stated that in 2018 a letter containing “troubling and disturbing allegations” against her father had been sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection unit and was shared with her. She said she was assured the claims were being investigated and that her decision to keep her distance and prevent any contact with her children was necessary to protect them.