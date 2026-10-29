Texas Children’s Hospital Opens Nation’s First Detransition Clinic Following Paxton Settlement

Authored by AG News Staff via American Greatness,

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that Texas Children's Hospital has opened what his office calls the nation's first detransition clinic, fulfilling a major requirement of a settlement reached earlier this year over the hospital's gender-transition treatments for minors.

The clinic will provide specialized medical care to patients seeking to reverse or address the effects of previous gender-transition procedures and treatments.

Under the agreement, Texas Children's must provide detransition-related medical services to patients through age 21, along with obstetric and gynecologic care for patients older than 21. Services will be coordinated across multiple hospital locations based on individual medical needs.

The clinic's opening follows a May settlement requiring Texas Children's to pay $10 million to resolve allegations that it improperly billed Texas Medicaid for prohibited gender-transition interventions.

The investigation, conducted by the Texas attorney general's Healthcare Program Enforcement Division, examined alleged violations of the Texas Health Care Program Fraud Prevention Act.

The settlement also required the permanent termination of medical privileges for several physicians and changes to hospital bylaws mandating the automatic loss of privileges for medical staff who perform prohibited gender-transition interventions.

Paxton hailed the clinic's opening as a significant victory in his efforts to protect children from medical procedures he argues can cause lasting harm.

"In accordance with my settlement with Texas Children's Hospital, the nation's first-ever Detransition Clinic is now open," Paxton said.

"I will continue to ensure that this clinic provides the care and support that victims of the radical left's gender ideology deserve. Together, we will protect our children and defeat the dangerous ideology that has inflicted irreversible harm on innocent kids."

Under the settlement, Texas Children's must fully fund the clinic's operations for its first five years, allowing eligible patients to receive services at no cost. The hospital is also required to advertise the clinic on its website.