AfD Hits Record In West German State, As Voters Dissatisfied With Current Government Surge

Authored by Remix News Staff via Remix News,

AfD has reached another milestone, this time in the German state of Hesse. The latest "Hessentrend" poll shows the party, co-chaired by Alice Weidel, at a record 23 percent, just two points behind the CDU/CSU, after the latter suffered a seven-point drop to 25 percent.

This is the lowest result the CDU has ever achieved in this survey for Hesse, notes Nius.

The Greens, meanwhile, reached 16 percent, the SPD 15 percent, and the Left Party 7 percent, the FDP 4 percent, and the Free Voters 3 percent, making a black-red coalition no longer possible.

Weidel pointed out the news on her X page, posting: "Even in the West, more and more citizens are realizing that the firewall-CDU is governing the country ever deeper into the abyss with left-wing policies. A turnaround can only come with the AfD."

Hessen: CDU stürzt ab; AfD legt zu. Auch im Westen merken immer mehr Bürger, dass die Brandmauer-CDU das Land mit linker Politik immer weiter in den Abgrund regiert. Eine Kehrtwende kann es nur mit der AfD geben. https://t.co/ujS6Ic9ZLR — Alice Weidel (@Alice_Weidel) October 27, 2026

Dissatisfaction with the state government is clearly behind the new results, with 54 percent saying they are dissatisfied with its work and only 38 percent indicating it is doing enough.

Regarding any form of cooperation with the AfD, an issue long touted by ruling parties as of key importance to their base, no majority favors a strict separation, writes Nius. Around a third support decisions on a case-by-case basis, while another quarter are generally in favor of cooperation.

As to an outright ban on the AfD, some 50 percent reject the idea, rising to 59 percent among CDU voters.

Weidel has been on a roll, pointing out the continued failings of the current ruling parties.

"Black-Red is getting clobbered by the industrial electricity price," she wrote in another post yesterday, highlighting the importance of energy prices for German industry, which has been in freefall.

Die Milliarden-Investition von Audi für ein Werk in den USA ist ein Warnsignal: Schwarz-Rot treibt die Autoindustrie durch Verbrennerverbot und hohe Energiekosten ins Ausland. Nur mit der AfD wird es Technologieoffenheit und bezahlbare Energie geben!https://t.co/QDRCwTp23M — Alice Weidel (@Alice_Weidel) October 26, 2026

"Due to the rising energy prices, the costs for subsidies to companies are growing. The AfD will make electricity affordable for everyone again with a sensible energy policy!" she added.

Bemoaning in yet another post Audi's new plant announcement in the U.S., Weidel accused the ruling coalition of "driving the automotive industry abroad through engine bans and high energy costs" and promised that the AfD will deliver "technological openness and affordable energy!"

Weidel also blasted left-wing parties for attempting to "craft themselves a new electorate" by granting foreigners voting rights after just 5 years of residency.