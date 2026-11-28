Lacalle: A December Hike Would Be "Stubbornness Disguised As Credibility"

Authored by Daniel Lacalle,

The Federal Reserve raised rates during an external oil shock. Now commodities, gasoline, and inflation expectations are falling rapidly, and the forward curve remains in deep backwardation, signaling disinflation. However, the cost of tight money will linger long after the spike is gone.

The FOMC minutes of the October meeting show that almost all participants judged that further hikes would likely be appropriate. In fact, two members dissented in favor of an immediate increase, and Governor Christopher Waller mentioned a half-point move in December to "shock people." He defended a rate cut in January despite elevated core PCE and rising inflation expectations, while also discussing a large rate hike as those figures rapidly reversed. However, the market has already moved on.

Commodities are falling fast, inflation expectations are plummeting, and the first alternative-data estimates for November point to a negative monthly CPI print. Once again, central banks are fighting yesterday's war with a tool that does nothing to change its cause.

The cause was never excess demand or an overheated economy. Money velocity remains contained at 1.47, money supply growth comes mostly from government spending, and there are no signs of excess credit-taking or unsustainable demand growth. Rather, the opposite. The 2026 CPI surge came from the war with Iran and the disruption of flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a supply shock imported from the Persian Gulf, with no relation to an overheated American consumer or a spend-price spiral.

In the past month, the shock has been reversing, and fast. Brent has lost about a fifth of its value in November as Middle East supplies recovered to prewar levels. Over the past month, gasoline futures have dropped almost 20 percent and heating oil nearly 21 percent. Copper is down 16 percent, silver 28 percent, wheat 11 percent, and sugar 17 percent, while the CRB index has dropped more than 10 percent and the S&P GSCI almost 13 percent. Furthermore, the average retail price of gasoline has fallen to roughly $3.65 a gallon, down about 15 percent in a month and close to the $3.50 threshold that consumers consider more concerning.

The impact on prices is immediate. The Bloomberg Price Index points to a 0.1 percent monthly decline in November. Energy subtracts more than a quarter of a percentage point, while core goods are basically flat. If confirmed, it would be the first negative monthly print since June. Headline annual inflation still looks high, at 4.2 percent. However, that number is the rearview mirror of the oil spike, and it will fall rapidly as base effects and lower energy prices feed through.

Market participants understand this. One-year USD inflation swaps have collapsed from above 3.5 percent in the spring to below 2 percent, and two-year swaps are near 2.1 percent. More importantly, long-term expectations never de-anchored. The 30-year inflation swap barely moved through the entire Iran geopolitical risk episode, staying within a band of 2.3 percent to 2.5 percent. The single most important variable for the Fed, inflation expectations, showed that investors viewed the shock as temporary. Core PCE expectations also proved more stable than hawkish Fed members suggested.

Core PCE inflation remained at 3.0 percent year on year in June, July, and August and barely rose to 3.1 percent in September, far from the ludicrous concept of a "second-round" inflation burst that hawkish Fed members warned about. Forecasts were clear as well. The Philadelphia Fed's survey left its core PCE projections unchanged at 3.3 percent for 2026 and 2.4 percent for 2027, while cutting its 10-year PCE inflation expectation to 2.20 percent. The Fed's own September projections kept core PCE for 2027 at 2.5 percent, exactly as in the June estimate, with 2026 revised up by just one-tenth of a point. However, the same committee increased its expected federal funds rate for 2027 from 3.6 percent to 4.1 percent. Half a point of additional tightening for an unchanged medium-term inflation outlook shows a policy driven by fear of headlines.

It is incredible to see that central bank rhetoric is the most hawkish in years. J.P. Morgan's NLP Hawk-Dove score for the Fed has climbed above 30, close to the levels of 2022. Monetary authorities are synchronizing their tightening measures at the same time that the commodity impulse is fading.

Hawks will argue that core CPI rose 0.3 percent for three consecutive months and that energy has passed through to core goods and services. However, that pass-through was almost nonexistent, and the individual transport and goods prices that did rise because diesel soared are falling now. Fed officials seem to ignore that prices are determined by demand, not costs.

Monetary policy works with lags of 12 to 18 months. Hiking today to fight a nonexistent second-round effect means the full burden of tighter policy appears when the shock has disappeared, accelerating a Fed-engineered private-sector contraction instead of preventing inflation.

Inflation is always a monetary phenomenon. When the price of oil soars without an excess of money creation, families and businesses spend more on energy and less on everything else. That is a change in relative prices, and it reverses when the supply disruption ends. Raising rates to combat it is like treating a broken leg with chemotherapy. The patient suffers the terrible side effects, and the leg heals on its own anyway.

Rate hikes have made credit more expensive for families and small businesses at the worst time and done nothing to reduce government spending. In fact, rate hikes have inflated the interest expense of a heavily indebted federal government. Even Citigroup warns that U.S. interest rates are "unsustainably high," with falling equity valuations and risks to AI investment threatening growth, and that easing energy prices and tighter financial conditions could eventually push the Fed into an urgent 180-degree move to a dovish stance as the economy weakens and financial risks rise. Citi still expects an interest rate hike in December, followed by a hold, and then cuts later in 2027. That is the classic central bank pattern of hiking into the peak and cutting into the slump.

The Federal Reserve claims to be data dependent. It does not show it. The data are clear. Oil is down a fifth in a month, gasoline is heading below $3.50, commodity indices are in free fall, alternative-data nowcasts point to negative monthly inflation, and market-based expectations are back below the 2 percent target in the short term and stable in the long term.

Hiking in December would be stubbornness disguised as credibility.

The Fed engineered a market sell-off and decided to hurt families and businesses with a misguided rate hike when there was no sign of an overheated economy, just an external energy shock. Now that the damage has been done, it is stubbornly talking about rate hikes.

There is nothing in the job market or core inflation pointing to the need for rate hikes.

Commodity disinflation lowers the Taylor-rule interest-rate estimate, while money supply and velocity do not justify further tightening. The trend in commodities and CPI estimates, which are negative for November, shows that, under the lower-neutral-rate limit, the implied federal funds rate should be below current levels, even supporting a rate cut.

Central banks failed to see the 2021 inflation coming because they ignored the monetary excess they created. In 2026, they are making the opposite mistake, treating an external supply shock affecting individual prices as if it were a monetary problem affecting aggregate prices.

The result will be the same. Another policy mistake.

Demolishing the private sector and engineering a market crash with unwarranted rate hikes is not a sign of independence but evidence of irresponsibility.