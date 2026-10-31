Carrot-And-Stick: Vance Letter Offered Iran Urgent Medical Supplies

Via The Libertarian Institue

President Donald Trump said that Vice President JD Vance sent a letter to Iran offering medical assistance. Axios reported that the letter offered to engage in wider discussions with Iran if Tehran was willing to negotiate on its nuclear program.

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Vance sent a letter to the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, attempting to determine whether Washington and Tehran can find common ground. The outlet noted that the letter was sent by Vance with the approval of Trump.

"The President was enthusiastic about the letter," a US official told Axios. Axios reported that Vance was attempting to persuade Iran to resume negotiations on its nuclear program before the US lifts sanctions.

Tehran is demanding that Washington fulfill its commitments under the June Memorandum of Understanding before restarting nuclear negotiations.

The MOU required the US to enforce a regional ceasefire, lift some sanctions, and lift the blockade of Iran.

However, Trump later attempted to downplay the letter. Explaining the letter to reporters, Trump said,

"What that is, they [Iran] need help with medical supplies and various things. He [Vance] asked, me what I thought and I said, ‘If you want to do that that’s okay.’ Basically it’s getting supplies in to help people who are not well."

Trump denied that the letter included an offer to resume broader negotiations with Iran. An official told CBS News that Tehran is expected to send its response to the letter by the end of the week.

Ironically the White House is offering medical supplies even as it imposes sweeping sanctions on the country, which is being chiefly felt among the common populace...

Asked whether he had instructed Vance to reach out to Tehran to begin peace talks, Trump replied: “No. Iran needs help with medical supplies. Basically, it's getting supplies in to help people that are not well.”



For live updates: https://t.co/RpS2pM3K7a pic.twitter.com/ECEYrBrPMk — Roya News English (@RoyaNewsEnglish) October 28, 2026

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Thursday that Tehran had received the letter but had not yet responded.