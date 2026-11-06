Trump Names Miller New Chief Of Staff As ‘Most Powerful’ Wiles Is Out

President Donald Trump has tapped longtime loyalist Stephen Miller as his new White House chief of staff, effective Monday, in a major shakeup following Republicans' devastating midterm election defeat.

"I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026. Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff - She has done a great job!" the president posted on Truth Social.

Miller, currently serving as deputy chief of staff, would replace Susie Wiles and take command of the White House's day-to-day operations at a critical moment for Trump's second term. The move would elevate one of the president's most trusted and influential advisers, a driving force behind his hardline immigration policies and America First agenda.

Today is my last day as White House Chief of Staff.



Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles47) November 6, 2026

Wiles' departure would also mean the exit of one of the White House's most powerful behind-the-scenes power brokers. During an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast this week, Calley Means, a former adviser to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., described Wiles as the "most powerful chief of staff in modern American history," alleging that she exercised extraordinary control over virtually every major policy decision inside the Trump administration.

Calley Means Says Susie Wiles is the ‘Most Powerful Chief-of-Staff’ in American History



“She has taken a stranglehold on any policy decision. No policy decision gets done without her office giving it the okay, and it's absolutely systematic.” pic.twitter.com/szuvVpVI2R — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 6, 2026

Means told Rogan that the White House operates under an unusually centralized power structure, with Wiles' office effectively holding veto power over policy decisions.

"No policy decision gets done without her office giving it the okay," he told Rogan, describing the arrangement as "absolutely systematic."

Means further explained that Cabinet secretaries routinely strategize about how to win Wiles' favor.

If his account is accurate, her departure would represent far more than a routine personnel change, potentially dismantling one of the administration's most consequential centers of power.sssssssssssss