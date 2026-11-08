The Economic Crunch Fueling Youth Protests From France To Much Of Europe

Authored by Panos Mourdoukoutas via the Epoch Times,

Protests that began in France have spread across much of Europe, drawing young people into the streets in growing numbers and unsettling investors watching for signs of political instability.

What started as demonstrations over the cost of living, housing, and cuts to education and social services has broadened into a wider expression of frustration over Europe's sluggish economy and the limited prospects for a better life facing younger generations. In several cities, rallies have turned violent, with images of looted shops and burning streets topping media headlines and contributing to a flight from European bonds into perceived havens such as U.S. Treasuries.

The grievances vary by country. In Paris and Brussels, protesters have focused on inflation, education cuts, and pressure on social services. In Madrid and Frankfurt, housing affordability has been central. In Italy, demonstrators have pointed to weak wage growth and limited career opportunities. In Albania and Serbia, anger has centered on corruption.

The unrest has since expanded beyond young people. Older demonstrators have joined rallies against income inequality, pollution, increases in the retirement age in France, and proposed military-service requirements in Germany.

"Europe remains among the world's most prosperous regions, with strong welfare institutions," Grigoris Nikitas, an Athens-based political analyst, told The Epoch Times.

"Yet thousands are taking to the streets because they feel that prosperity is no longer translating into economic opportunity."

For many young Europeans, he said, the fear is that they will be worse off than their parents.

Growth Gap

Europe remains wealthy compared with many regions of the world. Still, its growth has lagged behind the United States, limiting job creation and the fiscal resources governments need to sustain welfare programs.

The eurozone's real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.4 percent in 2025, compared with 2.2 percent in the United States, according to World Bank data. France's economy contracted in the first quarter of 2026, while Germany and Italy posted only marginal growth, Eurostat reported.

The weakness is reflected in youth employment. Unemployment among people under 25 stands at 15.4 percent in the eurozone and 15.5 percent across the European Union, according to Eurostat. In the United States, the comparable rate is 9.9 percent, according to Federal Reserve data.

Slow growth is also straining public finances. Governments are under pressure to fund pensions, healthcare, education, and housing while managing large debt burdens. France's debt-to-GDP ratio stands at 115.7 percent, while Italy's is 136.7 percent, according to Eurostat.

Those fiscal limits have helped turn economic grievances into political ones. Many young Europeans face fewer services, higher living expenses, and diminished expectations compared with previous generations.

Europe's Affordability Squeeze

Another factor behind younger Europeans' diminished expectations is an affordability squeeze.

Direct comparisons between Europe and the United States are complicated. Americans often face higher out-of-pocket costs for healthcare, university tuition, and housing. Europeans, by contrast, generally benefit from generous public services and subsidized education and health systems.

But for young workers, the right metric of affordability isn't just headlining consumer prices. It is how much discretionary income is left after rent, taxes, energy bills, transportation, and food. By that metric, many European cities have become too difficult to live in.

Energy prices are a major burden, with both households and businesses facing higher electricity and natural-gas prices than those in the United States, a gap that expanded after the cut of cheap Russian gas supplies, the adoption of less reliable renewable sources of energy, and tighter environmental regulations.

High consumption taxes collected by the EU also add to the cost of living. Value-added taxes (VAT), which are embedded in consumer prices, commonly exceed 20 percent in many European countries. The United States has no federal VAT, and state and local sales taxes lag behind the European VAT rates.

Industrial Strains

Europe's economic stagnation has been worsened by the hollowing out of its industrial base, the relocation of production overseas, and regulations that have raised costs for domestic manufacturers.

The auto industry has become a symbol of that pressure. European Union mandates to speed the transition to cleaner vehicles helped accelerate demand for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. But Chinese makers of new-energy vehicles - which include battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, and fuel-cell vehicles - have gained ground in European markets, forcing domestic producers to race to catch up.

Living at Home Longer

The economic squeeze is visible in household patterns. In 2025, young people in the EU left their parents' homes at an average age of 26.3, up slightly from 26.2 in 2024, according to Eurostat. The figure has hovered around 26 since 2002.

In parts of southern and southeastern Europe, the age is much higher. Young adults left home at an average age of 31.5 in Croatia, 30.9 in Greece and Slovakia, and 30.2 in Spain and Italy. In Finland, Denmark, Estonia, and Lithuania, the average was closer to the early 20s.

For many young workers, rent and mortgage costs have risen faster than wages, delaying independence and feeding resentment toward political systems they see as unresponsive.

Stathis Giannikos, president of the Pushkin Institute, said Europe's youth unrest also has cultural roots.

"European generations were raised in consumer societies, accustomed to entitlements that sluggish economies can no longer support," he told The Epoch Times.

Nikitas said another source of tension is the failure of some European societies to integrate immigrants into the broader social and economic fabric.

"When France needed immigrant labor during the industrial era, it built housing on the outskirts to solve the problem of affordable living," he said. "Today, unemployment and lack of infrastructure have turned some of these areas into breeding grounds for parallel societies."

Even when national economies improve, he said, young people in those neighborhoods often see little chance of upward mobility.

A Human-Capital Crisis

Patrizia Porrini, a professor of management at Long Island University, said the unrest should be understood as both an economic and human-capital crisis.

"Young people - primarily students, recent graduates, and early-career workers - are mobilizing against chronic underinvestment in education, housing costs that consume a large share of entry-level wages, and a cost-of-living squeeze," she told The Epoch Times.

Broader global pressures, including higher energy and food costs, have added to the frustration, she said.

Porrini said the protests also warn governments about spending priorities. Public systems that support future productivity - schools, universities, and affordable housing - are competing with rising military and security expenditures. In Germany, the Gen Z Regelt (Gen Z Takes Charge) movement has included opposition to compulsory military service among its demands, along with calls for greater investment in education.

The unrest, she said, reflects a generation no longer willing to wait quietly.

"Silence and patient watching while daily welfare undergoes a slow, decades-long erosion will not be tolerated," Porrini said.

For Europe's leaders, the challenge is that many of the protesters' demands require money that governments may not have, reforms voters may resist, and growth the continent has struggled to deliver.