Watch: McConnell Sparks New Health Fears After Unsettling Reaction To Midterm Blowout

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is facing renewed scrutiny over his health after appearing to freeze when a reporter asked him about Republicans' devastating midterm election losses.

The 84-year-old Kentucky Republican was approached by Newsmax congressional correspondent Kilmeny Duchardt, who asked for his reaction to the GOP's election setbacks and what he believed needed to change.

McConnell briefly looked toward the camera before staring straight ahead without answering. After several awkward seconds, an aide appeared to wave the reporter away.

The footage quickly went viral, reportedly attracting more than 4 million views on X and sparking fresh calls for congressional term and age limits.

The incident comes amid longstanding concerns about McConnell's health.

In 2023, the former Senate Republican leader experienced two widely publicized freezing episodes during press appearances, including one in Kentucky when he remained silent for approximately 30 seconds.

BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We'll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023

McConnell also suffered a concussion following a fall that year.

More recently, he was hospitalized after another fall in June 2026, subsequently missing roughly three months of Senate work. The senator's recovery was said to be complicated by lingering effects of childhood polio.

BREAKING BOMBSHELL



New audio and video have been leaked showing Sen. Mitch McConnell being loaded by stretcher into an ambulance when transported to the hospital - EMS recordings conform they found an unknown person who was "unconscious" due to "cardiac arrest," with "CPR in… pic.twitter.com/F5Aug8pmg8 — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) July 10, 2026

McConnell, who has represented Kentucky since 1985, announced last year that he would not seek reelection.

Kentucky Republican nearly 42-year Senate career will end in January 2027.