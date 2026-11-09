"Whole World Repeating A Lie": EU Lawmaker Challenges "Far-Right" MSM Narrative For Polish Gunman

Global corporate media outlets ran a synchronized information operation over the weekend to twist reality, claiming that the gunman in Poland, who killed six and injured more than a dozen, had far-right links.

Enter The Spin

Spanish MEP Hermann Tertsch challenged the MSM narrative and pointed out the cover-up by the globalists inside the Polish government:

Donald Tusk's government ordered the immediate deletion of the Facebook account of the killer who yesterday killed six people and injured 15 in Krakow's main square after murdering his family at home. Because his Facebook account destroys all their attempts yesterday to portray him as "far-right" and suggest ties to the patriotic, conservative and patriotic forces that, led by Head of State Karol Nawrocki, are resisting the coup attempts by Tusk's government, backed by the European Commission and the German government. Donald Tusk is lying, once again. As a liar, he almost matches Pedro Sánchez, another protégé of Von der Leyen. Killing his own family and then killing fellow citizens indiscriminately doesn't really fit a Polish far-right extremist, no matter how extreme he is. But what definitively rules out his being right-wing is his Facebook account. There, he presents himself with a sexually ambiguous aesthetic and a gay flag, confirms the fondness for dressing up and painting his nails that those who knew him talk about, and mocks the saintly Pope John Paul II.

El gobierno de Donald Tusk ordenó borrar de inmediato el facebook del asesino que mató ayer a seis personas e hirió a 15 en la plaza mayor de Cracovia después de asesinar a su familia en casa.

Porque el facebook destruye todos sus intentos de ayer de presentarlo como… pic.twitter.com/EZmDQmK9Dy — Hermann Tertsch (@hermanntertsch) November 8, 2026

Kraków Killer: An Open Border Activist

Tertsch continued:

The Kraków killer was so far-right that he demonstrated in favor of opening all borders and welcoming all foreigners who wanted to enter Poland.

He also wanted a world without weapons and without borders. A strange far-right figure who lived, acted, dressed up and painted like a woke leftist of ambiguous sexuality.

A danger to everyone, including himself. Perhaps also highly susceptible to manipulation to carry out an atrocity that would allow the Polish government to sow fear and alarm ahead of the Independence Day demonstrations, already being billed as a colossal demonstration in defense of a sovereign Poland and President Nawrocki, and against Donald Tusk's government.

El asesino de Cracovia era tan ultraderechista que se manifestaba a favor de abrir todas las fronteras y dar la bienvenida a todos los extranjeros que quisieran entrar en Polonia. También quería un mundo sin armas y sin fronteras. Extraño ultraderechista que vivía, actuaba, se… pic.twitter.com/9rpWcHnVjK — Hermann Tertsch (@hermanntertsch) November 9, 2026

How The Spin Worked

Tertsch explained:

The whole world is repeating Polish Interior Minister Kierwinski's lie about the supposed right-wing identity of the killer in Krakow. It is a lie that has already been thoroughly debunked, but he refuses to correct it despite the mounting evidence that the killer was a deranged man who was, in fact, on the other side.

But Tusk, Brussels and Berlin find this lie useful for criminalizing conservative, patriotic and sovereigntist forces, so it is kept alive in the mainstream media. Anyone not on X will keep believing that a Polish right-winger kills his family, posts the LGBT flag on Facebook, paints his nails, dresses up as a lady with a permanently ambiguous sexuality and shoots indiscriminately at his fellow citizens. No. Only the left and Islamism know how to do that.

El mundo entero está repitiendo la mentira del ministro del Interior polaco Kierwinski sobre la supuesta identidad derechista del asesino de Cracovia.

Es una mentira ampliamente demostrada ya pero él no quiere corregirlo a pesar de la presión de la evidencia de que el asesino era… pic.twitter.com/KrlzJFKemE — Hermann Tertsch (@hermanntertsch) November 8, 2026

It's only when the spin is revealed, and everyone can see through the nonsense, that the globalists, who turned a blind eye to far-left extremism, have a very serious problem across the bloc: This has been most visible in the communist revolution in France, which is spreading to other countries.