America's Most Dangerous City Sees Stunning 931% Surge In Millionaire Homeowners

Apparently, even the most dangerous big cities can attract millionaires.

Memphis, Tennessee, the Southern city infamous for its violent crime problem, has experienced an explosion in wealthy homeowners, according to newly released housing data.

Research released by RentCafe showed that the number of Memphis-area homeowner households earning at least $1 million annually surged 931% between 2020 and 2024.

That's a jump from just 52 households to 536 in four years.

The increase puts Memphis among the nation's 20 fastest-growing metropolitan areas for millionaire-income homeowners, trailing only Knoxville within Tennessee.

Here's where things get interesting...

Memphis has consistently ranked among America's most violent major cities, recording approximately 1,849 violent crimes per 100,000 residents in 2025.

The situation became so dire that President Donald Trump announced a federal crackdown last year, describing conditions as "dire in one of our Nation's most historic cities."

"The city of Memphis, Tennessee, is suffering from tremendous levels of violent crime that have overwhelmed its local government's ability to respond effectively. This situation has become dire in one of our Nation's most historic cities," the White House said in a statement at the time.

Crime has been easing, though. Nine of the 10 offenses the Council on Criminal Justice tracks were lower in Memphis in 2025 than in 2024, with homicide down 24%, robbery down 30% and carjackings down 48%.

Yet while the city's reputation has been dominated by shootings, robberies and federal intervention, a very different story has been unfolding in its housing market.

However, there's an important catch buried in these numbers. RentCafe's definition of millionaire homeowners refers to households earning at least $1 million annually, not necessarily those with seven-figure net worths. Meanwhile, institutional investors have been snapping up Memphis properties at an extraordinary pace, accounting for 14.8% of home purchases across the metropolitan area during the first quarter of 2026, more than double the national average of 6.6%, according to the Memphis Business Journal. That was second only to Mobile, Ala., at 15%, and on far greater volume: 525 investor purchases in Memphis against 63 in Mobile, the Journal reported. The buying spree continued into the first half of 2026, with investors purchasing roughly one in five Memphis-area homes sold at a median price of just $126,500, according to Realtor.com.