Five Shot, One Killed In DC’s Logan Circle Rampage; Suspect Dies After Shooting Self

Summary:
- Shooter Dead After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
- Fire Reportedly Breaking Out At Multi-Family Complex
- Suspect Barricaded in Multi-Family Housing Complex
- Five shot, 1 dead according to Local Police
- Washington's Logan Circle neighborhood Active Shooter
Washington's Logan Circle Morning Chaos Ends
New Details
Tom Harwood of GB News reveals:
Interim Chief of Police Jeffery W. Carroll says Police do have an idea who the Washington DC Vida Fitness shooter is.
Carroll reveals he is a white male, adding "we do know there was a conflict between him and the homeowners association of the building."
Investigation is ongoing as to the exact motivation. A fire was set at some point. Sprinklers did go off. It has been contained and put out at this time.
Harwood continued:
Carroll reveals police negotiators were talking to the suspect on the phone, there was then a gunshot heard, and the suspect stopped communicating. Carroll says he can confirm the suspect shot himself.
Interim Chief of Police Jeffery W. Carroll
Incident Location
Fire Erupts At Apartment Building Where Suspected Shooter Is Barricaded
"The building where a suspected shooter is barricaded in Logan Circle, as DC Police respond to the active shooter situation at Vida Fitness, appears to be on fire," said X user Ben Goldey, who posted an accompanying video showing flames protruding from the corner of the multifamily complex.
Five Shot In DC's Logan Circle As Police Surround Barricaded Suspect
Troubling new developments out of Washington's Logan Circle neighborhood this morning, where an active shooter situation has left five people shot.
This is occurring just a mile north of the White House. The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. near 15th and P streets, local outlet Fox 5 DC said, citing police.
The extent of the victims' injuries and details of the barricade weren't immediately available, the AP News reported, citing Officer Nathan Clarke.
Scope Report on X shows a heavy law enforcement presence, with officers positioned on rooftops and balconies at what appears to be a multifamily complex where the active shooter suspect has barricaded himself.
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*Developing...