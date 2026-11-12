Five Shot, One Killed In DC's Logan Circle Rampage; Suspect Dies After Shooting Self

Summary:

Shooter Dead After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Fire Reportedly Breaking Out At Multi-Family Complex

Suspect Barricaded in Multi-Family Housing Complex

Five shot, 1 dead according to Local Police

Washington's Logan Circle neighborhood Active Shooter

Washington's Logan Circle Morning Chaos Ends

NEW: A DHS source tells me the Logan Circle DC shooter was found by a MPD SWAT team to be dead on arrival on the 7th floor of an apartment building on 15th street with a “single gunshot wound to the head”



Source: pic.twitter.com/qXx2CYidqm — Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) November 12, 2026

New Details

Tom Harwood of GB News reveals:

Interim Chief of Police Jeffery W. Carroll says Police do have an idea who the Washington DC Vida Fitness shooter is. Carroll reveals he is a white male, adding "we do know there was a conflict between him and the homeowners association of the building." Investigation is ongoing as to the exact motivation. A fire was set at some point. Sprinklers did go off. It has been contained and put out at this time.

Harwood continued:

Carroll reveals police negotiators were talking to the suspect on the phone, there was then a gunshot heard, and the suspect stopped communicating. Carroll says he can confirm the suspect shot himself.

Carroll reveals police negotiators were talking to the suspect on the phone, there was then a gunshot heard, and the suspect stopped communicating. Carroll says he can confirm the suspect shot himself. — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) November 12, 2026

Interim Chief of Police Jeffery W. Carroll

DC POLICE EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT CHIEF J.W. CARROLL: There are different locations where people were shot. One person was shot inside the gym, others across the street at a construction site, and another in the lobby or alley area. Of the four surviving victims, one is in critical… pic.twitter.com/JMzBfIV4pW — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) November 12, 2026

Incident Location

Fire Erupts At Apartment Building Where Suspected Shooter Is Barricaded

"The building where a suspected shooter is barricaded in Logan Circle, as DC Police respond to the active shooter situation at Vida Fitness, appears to be on fire," said X user Ben Goldey, who posted an accompanying video showing flames protruding from the corner of the multifamily complex.

The building where a suspected shooter is barricaded in Logan Circle, as DC Police respond to the active shooter situation at Vida Fitness, appears to be on fire. pic.twitter.com/LxKkhePnxS — Ben Goldey (@BenGoldey) November 12, 2026

Five Shot In DC's Logan Circle As Police Surround Barricaded Suspect

Troubling new developments out of Washington's Logan Circle neighborhood this morning, where an active shooter situation has left five people shot.

The ACTIVE SHOOTER in Washington DC has barricaded himself inside of an apartment on the seventh floor on the 1500 block of 15th Street NW, where a BARRICADE has been officially declared by MPD’s ERT.



Several shots have just been fired AT POLICE through the door, causing SWAT… — The DC MD VA Live (@TheDMVLive) November 12, 2026

This is occurring just a mile north of the White House. The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. near 15th and P streets, local outlet Fox 5 DC said, citing police.

The extent of the victims' injuries and details of the barricade weren't immediately available, the AP News reported, citing Officer Nathan Clarke.

Scope Report on X shows a heavy law enforcement presence, with officers positioned on rooftops and balconies at what appears to be a multifamily complex where the active shooter suspect has barricaded himself.

BREAKING: Armed police officers seen positioned on rooftops and balconies as active shooter has barricaded himself inside apartment above the VIDA Fitness gym in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/6tWhm0ClSL — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) November 12, 2026

Related:

*Developing...