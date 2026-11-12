Reuters Ravaged After Labeling Poland's Independence Celebration A "Far-Right March"

Poland's annual independence march drew an estimated 250,000 people on November 11, according to local officials, commemorating the country's independence in 1918 after 123 years of partition by Russia, Prussia and Austria,

Poland is today celebrating the 108th anniversary of regaining its independence.



In a few hours, hundreds of thousands of conservatives, nationalists and patriots will be filling the streets of Warsaw for the Independence Day March, the world’s largest annual conservative event pic.twitter.com/ZQQmmgE4Jn — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 11, 2026

Organizers told AFP News that the independence day march had a substantially larger turnout.

"There are surely over half a million Poles," said Rafal Buca, a spokesperson for the event's organizers.

#11listopada kolejne piękne widoki naszego marszu niepodległości 🇵🇱



Warszawa dzisiaj jest stolicą Europy 🇵🇱



Media zagraniczne piszą o Polsce jako przykład 🫡🇵🇱



Około 1 000 000 ludzi 🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴#warsaw #poland #Polska #Niepodległa pic.twitter.com/cc46oSBPxi — Życiowy Mentor 👺 (@BKPRnews) November 11, 2026

Conservative-nationalist President Karol Nawrocki attended the celebration amid a political crisis sparked by globalist-controlled Prime Minister Donald Tusk's efforts to reshape the judiciary, which has been described by right-wing politicians have described as an attempted judicial coup.

Reuters was quick to label the independence march as a "far-right march," which drew instant criticism on X, raising a very alarming question that outlets like that are not about reporting the news but propaganda operations to shape narratives of the globalist elite class.

A community note challenged Reuters' characterization of the march:

Poland's National Independence Day commemorates the restoration of Polish sovereignty in 1918. Thousands attend the Warsaw march to celebrate their country's independence. The presence of far-right groups does not make the entire event or its participants far-right.

The online response:

Stop the manipulation, stop the lies! Is this what you call a far-right family? This is Poland’s Independence Day, a march of patriots! 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/sk1hs3g2zz — MiloszK (@Millos96M) November 11, 2026

Reuters, like many globalist news outlets, labels anyone and everyone on the right as "far right" but sometimes refrains from labeling rioters and those burning down buildings in France as "far left."

CNN calling the communist revolution "mostly peaceful" is one such example.

CNN reports the riots in France were "mostly peaceful" and adds that "at least 2 deaths" happened. pic.twitter.com/rnEDavHo5w — Scott Adams (@scottadamsshow) October 20, 2026

Information is a domain of warfare, and many folks are seeing through the bullsh*t of the propaganda in real time.