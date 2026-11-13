Watch Live: Anthropic's Dario Amodei Joins JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon To Pitch Record IPO

Anthropic is streaming a fireside chat today at 12 PM ET between CEO Dario Amodei and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon as part of the marketing push for what is shaping up to be one of the largest IPOs on record.

The Claude maker has set a $70–$78 price range for 825 million shares, implying a roughly $1 trillion valuation (closer to $1.4 trillion fully diluted), with trading targeted for the Nasdaq under ticker ANT before Thanksgiving. JPMorgan is among the lead banks and is handling domestic retail marketing and allocations, with reports that a meaningful slice of the deal is being reserved for individual investors.

The pairing is notable even by the standards of this cycle. Dimon has previously flagged how advanced models (including Anthropic’s own) have sharply raised cybersecurity risks, while JPMorgan is already a major Claude customer.

The conversation arrives amid the usual circular-financing concerns around the AI complex - cornerstone investors including Google, Nvidia, and others are buying $26 billion of shares at the IPO price - and as public markets continue to price in extraordinary growth even as compute commitments, energy demands, and questions around sustainable profitability remain unresolved.

Whether Amodei and Dimon stick to the bullish roadshow script or touch on the harder edges (job displacement in finance, model risks, or the durability of current valuations) will be worth watching in real time.

Watch Live (due to start at 1200ET): (Who's fucking brilliant idea was it to block playback on external sites for the largest IPO in history?)