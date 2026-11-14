Who Whacked Jensen Huang? The CIA Wasn't Convinced - So Rubio Reworked Their Memo

The classified memo whose leak set off Jensen Huang's fall at Nvidia was Marco Rubio's work, and Rubio built it from a CIA report that he recast "in his own more assertive terms," according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to the Washington Post for a report published Friday.

According to the report, CIA officials are "not yet convinced" that the intelligence gathered on Alice Huang - including intercepted communications - show she was knowingly passing information to Beijing, a source told CNN. Some officials at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence have called the spy label "over-torqued," according to the network, while others say her access to Huang, and through him to President Trump, made her a counterintelligence risk whether or not she ever passed anything on.

The memo, overseen by Rubio as secretary of state and national security adviser, went to senior officials in the spring, before Trump's May trip to Beijing, and Rubio also warned Trump in person, as we reported. Attorney General Todd Blanche said Nov. 12 that neither the Justice Department nor the FBI has confirmed whether Alice Huang was a spy, as we noted. Beijing denies it.

Commentator Arnaud Bertrand put the two reports side by side: if the CIA's own analysts weren't convinced, the "spy" framing was Rubio's, not the agency's.

Interesting: the Washington Post says that Jensen Huang's downfall was Marco Rubio's doing (https://t.co/3rtFza8rje), and it looks like the "spy" framing was directly his and not the CIA's.



As they write, Rubio took a CIA report and rewrote it in a memo "in his own more... https://t.co/hiJ8UOAvWW pic.twitter.com/cQ5mJR1sLE — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) November 14, 2026

A shadow war for Trump's ear

According to the Post, the entire affair was the climax of a long fight over who sets Trump's China policy. Huang won unusual access to the president and approval to sell AI chips to China, and China hawks across both parties, in the administration, Congress and the think tanks, had spent years trying to break that hold. "They wanted to destroy the influence Jensen had over the president," one former official told the paper, which called Huang's exit a major win for that camp.

At the G7 in Paris, Rubio repeatedly declined to discuss his role. Asked whether the allegations changed his view of AI talks with Beijing, he said, "I work for the American people."

Three bipartisan chip bills are now riding in the Senate's version of the annual defense bill: the AI Overwatch Act from Sens. Jim Banks and Elizabeth Warren, which would give Congress power over chip export licenses, the Chip Security Act, aimed at smuggling, and Sen. Pete Ricketts' MATCH Act, which would press allies to stop selling chipmaking tools to China, the South China Morning Post reported Nov. 11. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said he would work to "make sure that those provisions make it into the final version."

The open-weights theory

Huang was also Washington's loudest corporate defender of open-weight AI: his first-ever X post, in July, was a letter arguing that open models are essential to American AI leadership, as we detailed. Physicist and investor Steve Hsu wrote that he had heard "on very good authority" that Nvidia was planning "to go hard at producing frontier class open models", so as not to depend on OpenAI or Anthropic to drive the industry forward.

In the past months I heard on very good authority that Jensen and Nvidia were planning to go hard at producing frontier class open models.



They wanted to verticalize their AI presence, and not depend on OAI or ANT to drive the industry forward.



OAI, ANT, and GOOG are... — steve hsu (@hsu_steve) November 12, 2026

Glenn Greenwald put the suspicion bluntly: "I don't know who wanted Jensen Huang out but I know that whoever it was wields extreme levels of power."

I don't know who wanted Jensen Huang out but I know that whoever it was wields extreme levels of power.



Nobody actually believes that, in the age of Donald J. Trump, very powerful people rapidly fall due to extramarital affairs, right? Even if accompanied by anonymous... https://t.co/4KyW338eoF — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 12, 2026

The tip from inside tech

The New York Times investigation that first tied Huang to Alice Huang also started outside government. Times reporter Tripp Mickle said on the paper's The Daily podcast on Nov. 10 that he and Ana Swanson got a message last August from "a tech industry contact" telling them to "drop everything and look at this company called Megaspeed." He did not name the contact.

Megaspeed is the Singapore-based renter of Nvidia computing power where Alice Huang once worked. That same August, Nvidia's general counsel Tim Teter emailed the Commerce Department agents building a chip-smuggling case against Megaspeed, after which Commerce paused its work and the case moved to the Justice Department, as we reported. Nvidia has said it contacts officials to "answer their questions."

Others went straight for Anthropic's Dario Amodei, a leading advocate of tight AI rules and chip export limits. "Dario might be behind this whole Jensen Huang thing," read one widely shared post, pointing to the $40 million Anthropic has given Public First Action, a group pushing for AI safeguards and export controls. Anthropic has said those gifts cannot be used to influence any election.

Dario might be behind this whole Jensen Huang thing.



Anthropic donated $40M to PublicFirstAction, which was founded by former U.S. Representative Brad Carson and Chris Stewart to advocate for AI safeguards and chip export controls.



Representative Brian Mast is leading the... pic.twitter.com/tWlnidNGtq — Jinjing Liang (@JinjingLiang) November 12, 2026

A viral Chinese-language post went further and named an Anthropic co-founder as the Times' tipster, citing only "open-source intelligence"; Mickle named no one. Nvidia, meanwhile, committed $10 billion to the private placement alongside Anthropic's IPO, according to Anthropic's amended filing, making Huang's company one of the biggest buyers of the rival that supposedly knifed him.

Singapore pushes back

Researcher Brian Chau went after the Wall Street Journal, who pointed out the outlet's correction noting that they fabricated statements from the Singapore government regarding an alleged investigation into Alice Huang.

Today's Jensen Update Thread



1. WSJ fabricated statements from the Singapore government pic.twitter.com/irgIDi7yot — Brian Chau (@brianchau57) November 14, 2026

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs had already disputed the Journal's Oct. 30 report that Singapore officials had concerns about Alice Huang's ties to Huang and to Chinese intelligence. "Neither the Singapore Government nor its officials said this," the ministry said Oct. 31, adding that its reply to the paper never mentioned her and only confirmed that the police investigation into Megaspeed is ongoing.

What's left

Huang admitted he had been "unfaithful" to his wife, reports of further relationships followed, including one with a subordinate, and on Nov. 11 Nvidia's board accepted his resignation "effective immediately", according to the company's 8-K, which gives no reason. CFO Colette Kress is interim CEO, and longtime director Harvey Jones became the board's first-ever chair.

Prediction markets have other ideas: Arm CEO Rene Haas, Huang's onetime protege, became the favorite on Polymarket after the board approached him on Friday. Elon Musk, on the prospect of bringing Huang on, posted in response to us:

That would be an honor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2026

Beijing says Washington is using the scandal to justify a chip "blockade." The stock closed at $166.19 on Nov. 12, the day the resignation was announced, down 4.34% on the day and about 31% below its Oct. 6 record close of $239.24.

Whoever pulled the trigger, Nvidia reports quarterly results on Nov. 17 without Huang in the room, while the hawks' three chip bills ride toward the final defense bill.