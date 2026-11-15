Hungary Uncovers $19.5 Million In Hidden Cash As Corruption Investigations Widen

Hungarian authorities have recovered approximately $19.5 million in cash from forests, warehouses and private properties as part of a widening corruption investigation targeting officials from former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s administration, according to The Guardian.

The discovery came during searches conducted on Thursday and Friday by the National Asset Recovery and Protection Office (NVVH), a powerful anti-corruption agency established under Prime Minister Péter Magyar.

Investigators were pursuing allegations against Miklós Seszták, who served as Hungary’s national development minister from 2014 to 2018. He is suspected of accepting bribes connected to a scheme in which a state-owned transport company allegedly purchased used buses at artificially inflated prices.

According to the NVVH, officers uncovered substantial sums concealed in remote woodland, agricultural facilities, storage buildings and residential properties. Some of the money was secured in expensive safes at isolated locations.

The seized funds included more than 5 billion Hungarian forints, €2.65 million and $1.25 million, bringing their combined value to roughly $19.5 million. Authorities subsequently transferred the money to the Hungarian State Treasury.

The Guardian writes that Finance Minister András Kármán said 12 treasury employees spent eight hours counting the recovered banknotes using five counting machines.

The seizure comes amid an intensified crackdown on alleged misconduct during Orbán’s 16-year rule, which ended following Magyar’s decisive election victory in April. Magyar campaigned on promises to investigate corruption and hold former government figures accountable.

Seszták is among several prominent individuals detained in separate investigations in recent weeks. Two other former ministers and Orbán’s brother have also been taken into custody as authorities expand their inquiries.

Reacting to the latest discovery, Magyar declared that it signalled the collapse of what he described as the “Fidesz-KDNP mafia,” referring to Orbán’s former governing alliance.

Orbán has not publicly commented on the cash seizure. He has previously rejected investigations involving his associates as politically motivated, accusing the new administration of pursuing a campaign of persecution intended to put him behind bars.