Ukraine Launches Massive Drone Barrage, Hits Putin's Crimean Bridge As Refinery Attacks Intensify

Russia's Defense Ministry said it intercepted well over 1,300 Ukrainian one-way attack drones across numerous regions in the overnight hours, including Crimea and the Moscow region. At least one Ukrainian drone hit another oil refinery, and another hit the Kerch Bridge in Crimea.

🇺🇦 🇷🇺 Russian air defences intercepted 600 Ukrainian drones flying towards the Moscow region overnight and into Monday morning, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said. #Ukraine also struck the bridge linking Russia and Crimea across the Kerch straight, the peninsula's Russia-backed… pic.twitter.com/8eWoVDJV8M — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) November 16, 2026

"The enemy struck the Crimean bridge," Crimea's regional head Sergei Aksyonov wrote on Telegram earlier today.

In Aksyonov's Telegram post, he provided no color on the damage report to the Kerch Bridge.

First photo of the Crimean Bridge after the attack. Still standing



According to pro-war Russian Telegram channels, the warhead of one of the drones struck the bridge's right-hand arch on the Crimean side. The structure reportedly shifted by around 15 degrees.



The Crimean… https://t.co/1I04x6Xv2A pic.twitter.com/JhDjB5L3QH — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 16, 2026

Ukraine's drone strike on the Kerch Bridge appears to be an attempt to sever Russia's direct road-and-rail connection to Crimea. It's critical for logistics and local economic commerce.

More importantly, it appears that Ukrainian intelligence and its drone units have included attacks on civilian infrastructure amid weeks of pounding Russia's refineries and, in doing so, furthering the global crude products crisis that will persist well into 2027.

Beyond the Kerch Bridge, other reports said an industrial plant in Ilsky, in Russia's Krasnodar region, was hit overnight, likely marking another strike on an oil refinery.

We reported overnight that, over the past few weeks, at least ten Russian oil refineries have been targeted, with Ukrainian news outlet RBC-Ukraine claiming:

In just one week, Ukrainian strikes disrupted the operations of nine of Russia's 35 largest oil refineries. Actual oil refining volumes may have fallen by approximately 30%, to 200,000 metric tons per day. These losses are significant for the Russian economy, which relies heavily on energy exports. At the same time, petroleum products are essential not only for supplying civilian consumers, but also for meeting military logistics needs. The effects of the attacks are already being felt on Russia's domestic market. In particular, on November 9, reports emerged that Rosneft had reinstated restrictions on fuel sales at its gas stations. In some regions, drivers were allowed to purchase no more than 30 liters of gasoline in cities and 50 liters per vehicle on highways. Restrictions were also introduced on fuel sales in jerrycans.

Putin will head into his meeting with Trump and Xi Jinping, just five days away, with Russia's oil industry going up in flames



Ukraine is striking at the very thing that funds Russia's war — oil.



Here's the tally so far:



Over the past 15 days, 10 oil refineries have been… pic.twitter.com/CS4WJNeL3y — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 15, 2026

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that figure was closer to 55% of Russia's refining capacity. A Bloomberg report covered this claim but couldn't independently verify it.

Meanwhile, talks last week between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Abu Dhabi failed to produce any meaningful step in the right direction toward a peace deal. Both sides discussed another prisoner swap. Major differences remain over territory.

President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin later this week on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China to discuss nuclear nonproliferation, among other topics. We're sure energy and active war zones across Eurasia will be top of mind as well.