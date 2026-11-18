Anti-Realpolitik Economics?

By Michael Every of Rabobank

Another day, another IT system down – now the classified US intelligence communications network; oh, and the CIA building was on fire.

Assuming this is IT and not CYA related, note Huang is not going to return as Nvidia CEO and the SEC Is probing the giant firm, which despite doubling its revenue says it will be “selective” about who it backstops in the AI ecosystem. To say that there could be a price for not being in the winners’ circle (or “circular financing”, as some put it) is an understatement.

In markets, the Financial Times reports Paris and Berlin have sealed the ECB succession for Spain’s de Cos; that’s as the Fed’s Cook is refusing to attend a hearing convened by President Trump; and as Brazil’s central bank official has warned that stablecoin transfers may constitute money laundering,which depends on the transaction, but is also a possible (geo)political stance given the US dominance in that arena.

In geopolitics, Iran rejected reports it’s planning a dirty-bomb attack. The US struck Qeshm again following an Iranian attack on a US base in Bahrain, followed by Iranian drones swarming Kuwait. The New York Times just flagged that Iran’s dams may hide and power missile bases, making them potential military targets; Iran then stated all infrastructure close to anything military in the GCC, Israel, and states helping attack it will be targets if war restarts. Elsewhere, Iraq’s pro-Iran Kataib Hezbollah militia refused to withdraw from its stronghold near Baghdad ahead of Friday’s deadline, and the Houthis advanced again inside Yemen.

Ukraine successfully destroyed a section of the key Russian Crimea bridge. Russia is plotting its response, and the US scolded Kyiv over its deep strikes ahead of fresh peace talks, seeing push-back from Germany.

🚨 BREAKING: The illegal Kerch Bridge. pic.twitter.com/SrHt4H2ff6 — Andrew Chakhoyan 🇺🇦 (@ChakhoyanAndrew) November 17, 2026

Trump kicked off his Asia trip by joining his first Quad summit leaders’ meeting for two years: the group expressed “grave concerns” about economic coercion and announced a new maritime security initiative and military drills. That was as two Russian military jets buzzed close to Taiwan, the Philippines and South Korea announced defence and infrastructure cooperation, and Thailand opened its markets to the US and pledged to purchase more agri goods even as it is a target of the US crackdown on AI chip exports that will impact its datacentre plans.

In geoeconomics, Trump claimed the US will have enough rare earths in 10 months(!) That follows last week’s San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity between the US, Australia, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Singapore, the UAE, and the UK; they have pledged to coordinate against “economic coercion, supply chain disruptions, and non-market policies and practices,” --the latter rhymes with China-- to protect “sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure from undue access, influence, or control.”

Canada’s PM Carney spoke of deeper cooperation with China: in exchange for more EVs and steel imports for two years, Beijing will reopen the market for pork and seafood exports. Yet those EVs replace higher value-added local auto production already threatened by US tariffs and the steel is a specific security issue for the US. As the Canadian press puts it, ‘Carney secures another China trade deal - but at what cost?’ as “China hawks urge PM to be wary of country he once called the 'biggest security threat'”; and ‘If Carney tries to play China against the US, Canada will lose’ as “Beijing is no replacement for Washington.”

UK PM Burnham delayed his options for a closer relationship with the EU until December despite the EU-UK summit on Friday. He’s now planning to release it alongside his ‘10-year plan’, which is logical: but so is having a clear idea about defence spending, which won’t happen until next year, while the long-awaited Milburn welfare reform report out yesterday is already seen to face political challenges despite not slashing state spending.

Over the Channel, Marine Le Pen floated lowering France’s retirement age to as low as 60. Let’s see how the electoral then the fiscal maths math on that front – and recall the main presidential challenger from the left is calling for de facto default on some French government debt, showing most French voters, for now, favour populism of one form or another.

That’s as the economist Isabelle Weber is plugging her new book on, ‘ Anti-Fascist Economics ’, which argues for establishing:

‘A floor for livelihoods’, where the state guarantees that essential goods and services remain universally affordable and accessible via nationalisation, price controls, strategic stockpiling, and redundant capacity; and

‘A ceiling on wealth concentration’ with limits on wealth accumulation, corporate monopolies, and profiteering in critical sectors via anti-trust actions and taxation. Indeed, Weber argues against trade wars or protectionism and for international cooperation to stabilise global supply chains, food security, and green transitions.

Follow The Nonprofit Money Behind Push For "Anti-Fascist Economics" Getting Boosted On Financial Times https://t.co/fdC66jAogU — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 13, 2026

Her ideas run parallel to MMT (Modern Monetary Theory) in implying other countries will agree to supply goods and services to an ‘anti-fascist economy’ state, even if it runs inflationary monetized fiscal deficits. The US is the only economy who can get away with that until now due to the Eurodollar, and even that position is seen as challenged by US deindustrialisation and the resulting potential loss of global military primacy in places like the Middle East. (Recall my longstanding use of the term ‘Post-Post-Keynesian’.)

Weber’s arguments seem to appeal to many looking at opinion polls and election results. However, will the current winning demographics and institutions in all countries, and trade surplus countries with massive militaries, agree to rebalance their economies? History isn’t full of peace and harmony, sadly – will the APEC summit be? If not, Weber may be offering ‘Anti-Realpolitik Economics’ absent a global swing to the new ideological “-ism” she seems to define as ‘post-national socialism’.

The only alternative to the status quo is then if some countries or blocs follow her ideas via neomercantilism --a trade surplus exchange-rate ‘firewall’ allowing for fiscal expansion while commodity supply chains are kept under control to keep prices reasonable-- and capital controls. Yet doesn’t it look like the nationalist, corporatist economics that some academics define as ‘fascist’ if only some do it?

While this may all sound too meta to many market participants, it’s the often-unrecognised core issue behind most of what we see unfolding around us, as states and stakeholders push for either continuity of the old system Weber rails against or new, clashing alternatives to it. Re-read the news in this Daily again with the above in mind and see if you join any dots differently.