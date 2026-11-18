France Confirms Its Troops Are On The Ground In Ukraine In Months-Long 'Covert Operation'

While it has long been well-known that European, French and American mercenaries and 'volunteers' have been fighting alongside Ukraine forces against Russia going back to near the war's start, the question of government-backed foreign military operations in the country has remained much murkier.

France is one country long accused by the Kremlin of having troops in Ukraine, but Paris has never officially acknowledged such a presense.

The major state-owned international radio news network of France has just offered such confirmation, however. French troops have been active inside Ukraine for at least several months, Radio France Internationale (RFI) has revealed in a fresh report this week.

The ground mission is said to be an effort to train more Ukrainian troops, and to maintain Western-supplied weapons, or at least these are the reasons given in what can be called an official leak.

Overseen by a French general, the mission is codenamed ‘Volia’ - and involves small troop contingencies overseeing increasingly sophisticated French-supplied systems like Mirage 2000 fighter jets, Caesar self-propelled howitzers, as well as precision-guided missiles.

The report underscores efforts to keep the mission covert: "According to RFI's sources, the mission has been deliberately kept out of the public eye, with France relying on an existing military training operation in neighbouring Poland to facilitate the deployment."

But clearly it is no longer covert and clandestine, given also Russan media has picked up and featured the story. But likely Kremlin officials and intelligence have long known about Western troops operating alongside Ukrainian forces. The CIA, for example, has long had outposts in Ukraine well before the recent war.

On the issue of 'mission cover', RFI writes, "That operation, known as Gerfaut, has been stationed in Poland since February 2023, notably at the Wedrzyn military camp in the northwest of the country."

The EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM), which is supposed to take place in outside host countries, is believed to have overseen the training of some 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers in France and Poland.

We detailed last week an EU move to place military advisors directly inside Ukraine, expanding the EUMAM to within the country even as war with Russia rages.

French state media has further detailed that for the Ukraine assist mission, "personnel have been drawn from regular French military units, including regiments specializing in equipment maintenance and operational support." The report also said that "Some of these soldiers possess highly specialized technical skills that are difficult to replace."

Moscow predicted a proverbial camel's nose under the tent situation, and has warned that foreign troops will come under direct attack, and that even the bases in the West from which they originate could be fair game.

Long an open secret, it now has confirmation...

🇫🇷 🇺🇦 🛡️ #French soldiers have been operating in #Ukraine for several months, training Ukrainian troops and helping maintain military equipment, FRANCE 24's sister broadcaster Radio France Internationale (#RFI) reported on Monday.



Our International Affairs Commentator Douglas… pic.twitter.com/4VTTrjXtss — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) November 16, 2026

The French state media report has meanwhile sought to 'assure' that the French troops in Ukraine are not actively engaged in combat. But it is perhaps only a matter of time. And possibly a lot of tracks are already being covered with France choosing to suddenly go public with this now.