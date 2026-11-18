Ransomware Gang 'The Gentlemen' Reportedly Hacked Nvidia

Unconfirmed reports circulating on X this morning say a ransomware group known as The Gentlemen has listed Nvidia on its leak site, claiming it hacked the chip giant and will publish stolen data soon.

International Cyber Digest wrote:

Ransomware gang The Gentlemen claims it hacked Nvidia, the AI chip giant. Its leak-site listing shows no stolen files yet. The data is marked "SOON", next to a countdown of about 10 days and a chat ID for ransom talks. The gang has a real track record. When its own internal data leaked in May, Check Point counted more than 1,570 victims, more than it had ever listed. Nvidia has not confirmed any breach.

‼️BREAKING: Ransomware gang The Gentlemen claims it hacked Nvidia, the AI chip giant.



Its leak-site listing shows no stolen files yet. The data is marked "SOON", next to a countdown of about 10 days and a chat ID for ransom talks.



The gang has a real track record. When its own… pic.twitter.com/BaTVPbFIoW — International Cyber Digest (@IntCyberDigest) November 18, 2026

Ransomware.live, a public cybersecurity tracking website, appears to be keeping tabs on The Gentlemen.

Here's what it has uncovered so far:

Ransomware. live provides context on the group:

The Gentlemen is a RaaS group that emerged in July- August 2025, rapidly claiming over 320 victims across 17+ countries by offering affiliates a 90% revenue share and deploying a Go-based locker against Windows, Linux, NAS, and BSD systems. A compromised C2 server in 2026 revealed more than 1,570 linked victims.

The Gentlemen's Target Countries:

The Gentlemen's Target Sectors:

More color:

This development follows a series of questionable disruptions and outages affecting critical systems at government agencies and major companies. Yesterday, the NSA's spy network went down, and Apple experienced issues with the App Store and other services. Over the weekend, the FAA suffered a nationwide outage. These events were attributed to hardware or software issues rather than threat actors.

However, the FBI warned yesterday:

The FBI issued a FLASH advisory warning that cybercriminals and state-aligned hackers are exploiting ARTEX, a superintelligence-powered penetration testing framework, to automate attacks against businesses and organizations worldwide. ARTEX can accelerate intrusions from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours. It was used in the October ConnectWise supply-chain compromise, which exposed Microsoft 365 customer environments and involved attempted authentication against more than 2,250 downstream tenants.

Developing...