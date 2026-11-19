Hackers Just Exposed Some Of JPMorgan's Richest Customers

A ransomware gang calling itself n0n has published roughly 16,000 customer email addresses in a dataset apparently linked to JPMorgan Chase's invitation-only Reserve card program, according to Cybernews, whose researchers examined the release. Some records also contained phone numbers and account IDs.

The Reserve card is a Visa product for high-net-worth clients, typically associated with at least $10 million in assets managed by the bank, according to Cybernews. The outlet said the released dataset was only 502 KB, and it was unclear whether it represented a sample or everything the attackers had stolen.

JPMorgan separately confirmed a cyberattack on third-party service providers, saying in a statement posted to X that "third parties who provide services to the firm were the target of a cyber attack," and that "the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses." It has not named the vendors or confirmed n0n's responsibility, the 16,000 figure or the Reserve-program connection.

We have learned that third parties who provide services to the firm were the target of a cyber attack.



Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses.... — J.P. Morgan (@jpmorgan) November 19, 2026

"There is no disruption to our services," a JPMorgan spokesman said. "Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring." The bank said the breach was unrelated to the service disruption some customers experienced earlier in the week.

Then there's this: n0n added JPMorgan Chase to its leak site on Nov. 16, the same day Chase customers were hit by an outage, in a batch of 59 organizations across 11 countries that also named Visa and Mastercard, according to Breach News. The gang reportedly gave the named companies 48 hours to negotiate before it published.

At the time, JPMorgan pinned the outage on "a software bug in on-premise hardware systems" and said "there is no evidence it is cyber-related." The Treasury and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency called banks shortly after it was reported to confirm it was contained and not cyber-related, Reuters reported.

Visa has confirmed a cybersecurity incident at one of its own third-party providers, again unnamed, and said "Visa's systems were not involved and were not impacted" and that "there is no indication that payment data such as card numbers have been affected." Mastercard had made no public statement as of Breach News' report.

The reported connection to an elite card program could make the dataset especially useful to criminals seeking wealthy targets. Combined with other information, the exposed email addresses could help attackers identify individuals and craft more convincing phishing messages.

SOCRadar, which has tracked n0n since it surfaced in September, found an exposed staging server that month holding its attack scripts, its locker source code and an AI coding agent configured with 154 model entries across seven providers, including "uncensored" models and models with their safety training removed. The operators had spent more than $7,216 on AI services by Oct. 22.

As of Oct. 19, n0n listed 93 victims with ransom demands totaling $283.7 million. SOCRadar checked all 55 payment addresses it collected and found zero transactions as of Oct. 16.

JPMorgan is the latest big name in a bad week for corporate networks: a day earlier, the ransomware gang The Gentlemen claimed to have breached Nvidia. Nvidia said it was investigating a possible incident involving a third-party partner and had found no indication that its own systems or networks were affected, BleepingComputer reported. On Tuesday, the NSA, Apple and Equinor were all hit by disruptions as the FBI warned of state-aligned hackers.

None of n0n's earlier hits needed an exotic exploit: every compromise SOCRadar documented relied on weak or stolen credentials, including credential stuffing against 305 FortiGate VPN appliances.