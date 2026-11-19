"They're F**ked": Crypto's Favorite Senate Banking Democrat Turns On The Industry After $55M Flop

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) spent months negotiating the crypto industry's market structure bill. Now he has a two-word forecast for the industry once Democrats take over Congress: "They're fucked."

Gallego told Politico that crypto is having a hangover from a midterm cycle that hands Democrats both chambers in January.

A direct quote from @SenRubenGallego (D-AZ) to Politico's @Jasper_Goodman on the crypto industry's political prospects following the blue wave:



"They're fucked." https://t.co/J2DM0SDIFB — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) November 19, 2026

The industry's Fairshake super PAC network, funded mainly by Coinbase, Ripple and Andreessen Horowitz, put about $55 million into stopping Sherrod Brown's comeback in Ohio, roughly a third of everything it spent this cycle, by Politico's count. Brown beat Republican Sen. Jon Husted anyway. Counting every crypto-aligned group, the industry spent about $63 million in Ohio alone.

Gallego's charge is that the Brown money was never about crypto. "They look like a bunch of hypocrites by spending money against Sherrod Brown but not spending money against Susan Collins," he said. Collins was one of three Republicans who voted against the bill when it reached the Senate floor in September.

"Clearly this isn't an issue of, like, do you support crypto or not," Gallego added. "It's whether or not they wanted to keep the Republicans in power." His verdict on Fairshake's strategy: "They fucked up."

Gallego and Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) were the two Democrats who broke ranks in May to send the Clarity Act out of the Senate Banking Committee 15-9. When the bill came to the floor on Sept. 15, both voted no, and cloture failed 49-50, short of the 60 it needed. Six days later, Fairshake announced $30 million to stop Brown.

The industry helped put Gallego in the Senate in the first place: Protect Progress, a crypto-funded super PAC, spent $10,039,655 backing him against Kari Lake in 2024.

Fairshake spokesperson Geoff Vetter said the network "played a meaningful role in winning competitive races across the country in 2026 and we will do it again in 2028," and it touts a 30-3 record in general elections. "We will be watching and '28 is a new map," he said.

House Democrats, meanwhile, are already discussing their own market structure bill built on Rep. Maxine Waters' crypto investor bill of rights, with a bigger role for the SEC and a smaller one for the CFTC. And the Democrat who negotiated crypto's version for months now says it "fucked up."