Trump Warmly Greets 'My Friend' Putin, Who Says Ukraine Not Interested In Peace

President Vladimir Putin is in China meeting with Trump and Xi for their history-making trilateral summit, but while there was treated to reports of multiple Ukranainian strike waves on the strategic Crimean bridge this week.

And so it is easy to see why Putin would conclude that Ukraine does not geniunely want to come to the peace table to make compromise.

Speaking to reporters Thursday from Shenzhen, Putin reiterated that Moscow had agreed to compromises but that Zelensky is not a willing partner for peace. Crucially, this came after he was warmly greeted by President Trump in front of the cameras.

"We agreed to those compromise proposals as they were," Putin said, referencing conversations between he and Trump that go back to the Alaska summit.

"The question is whether other parties to the conflict – in this case Ukraine and its European sponsors – want to agree to those proposals. Do they want to achieve an end of hostilities through peaceful means? As far as we can tell, not at this point," Putin continued, as translated in Russian media.

Putin on the Crimean Bridge attacks emphasized that the Ukrainians are attacking vital civilian instructure:

The president stated that he had deliberately ordered not to use the strategic link between the Russian peninsula and Krasnodar Region for any military logistics to ensure its status as a purely civiian infrastructure. Kiev insists that the bridge is a legitimate military target.

Putin then warned in follow-up: "We will not seek an agreement, we will respond to those strikes" - as Russian retaliation "will be far more painful than what the Kiev regime did to the bridge." Headline out of Russian state press:

For some of the latest that's been floated, but which has proven an automatic non-starter for Moscow:

Simply put, Russia is never going to let go of its captured eastern territories, and is demanding full political recognition of Russian sovereignty over them.

Ukraine's focus has remained to get the Europeans at the table, extending the trilateral talks format that was begun earlier this month in Abu Dhabi. Russia has warned that no, this won't happen and that the hawkish EU has nothing fruitful to offer.

But even as the EU is sidelined, Brussels is watching from afar as President Trump greats his Russian counterpart as "friend":

President Trump greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “friend” Thursday, as the two arrived for a meeting in China. “Who is he? He’s my friend.” Trump is heard saying, after walking into a room with his Russian counterpart.

Heads exploding in Europe and among hawkis in Congress after this chummy greet in China...

Trump to Putin:



Who is he? It's my friend. Nice to see you. pic.twitter.com/WXoYtBzfLi — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 19, 2026

All of this means Moscow still sees itself as in the driver's seat, and so is expected to set the parameters and agenda for further trilateral talks involving the US and Ukraine. Given the warm scenes out of China between Trump and Putin, it's likely finally dawning on Brussels that there's nothing European leaders can do about it.