"Windows Blown Out": PIF Skyscraper In Riyadh Reportedly Damaged Amid Houthi Attacks

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched another missile or drone attack toward Riyadh on Thursday, with witnesses reporting damage to the Public Investment Fund Tower, home to the kingdom's massive sovereign wealth fund.

The incident marks the second time this month that Riyadh's financial district has suffered damage amid Houthi missile and drone attacks, bringing the region back to the cusp of further escalation.

Detailed reporting on the overnight developments:

What's new this morning:

AFP reporters heard a powerful blast across the capital earlier today as civil defense authorities warned of "potential danger." Minutes later, authorities said the danger had passed.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis said it had "addressed a missile threat launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh."

Sources told the outlet that the 80-story PIF Tower, the tallest building in the financial district, had sustained damage.

"The facade is damaged across several floors, with windows blown out," one source said. Two others confirmed the damage.

PIF Context

Saudi Arabia's PIF is the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, investing government capital in businesses, infrastructure, and major development projects to support its Vision 2030 agenda, which aims to diversify the Saudi economy well beyond oil. Some of those investments include those in struggling EV maker Lucid.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry confirmed that Aramco's administrative tower in the King Abdullah Financial District was hit following a Houthi attack.

A Saudi Aramco building in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District sustained minor damage from fallen debris after a Houthi missile attack, according to Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry. No casualties have been reported. https://t.co/ZzEQoDSmjc pic.twitter.com/wnX9smTDiE — Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) November 8, 2026

These attacks on Saudi Arabia's financial district produce a very uncomfortable reality for the kingdom: despite spending billions of dollars on early-warning systems, air defenses, and interceptors, its financial infrastructure remains under attack from a ragtag squad of rebels.

Latest on Saudi's conflict with Houthis:

Saudi Arabia's financial district under threat did not bring back a war risk premium into Brent crude futures this morning, nor did ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Energy flows through the critical maritime chokepoint have recovered, as the IEA warned in recent days that the oil market is flipping into surplus (read report).

Contracts on the global oil benchmark are trading around $92.75 a barrel this morning.