California Probes Whether Nvidia Chips Reached China After Report Ex-CEO Was Target Of Chinese Spy Operation

Authored by Kimberly Hayek via The Epoch Times,

California Attorney General Rob Bonta served an investigative subpoena on Nvidia on Thursday related to reports of former CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a woman who a New York Times report alleged was a Chinese spy.

The California Department of Justice is asking whether advanced chips or confidential information have gone to China and whether Nvidia misled investors and the public. The information will help determine whether the company violated California law.

"The conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO raises bright red flags, including about the ways in which the company may have misled investors. My office is investigating whether Nvidia or Jensen Huang's actions resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information - and if Nvidia misled investors and the public about this risk, in violation of the law," Bonta said in a statement.

"Nvidia is in a messy, transnational situation but the underlying principle of our corporate securities law is clear: Companies cannot mislead their investors."

My office is investigating whether Nvidia or Jensen Huang's actions resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information - and if Nvidia misled investors and the public about this risk, in violation of law.



Nvidia is in a messy, transnational situation but... — Rob Bonta (@AGRobBonta) November 19, 2026

The company, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Huang stepped down on Nov. 11 as CEO, president, and board member after admitting on Nov. 8 in a statement to staff that he "was unfaithful to [his] wife."

"My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," he said in the statement.

Nvidia's board stated on Nov. 8 that it opened an independent probe "in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort" and stated it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised.

On the Nov. 17 earnings call, interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress confirmed the company had halted shipments of licensed Hopper data center products to China. Nvidia recorded $2.4 billion in such sales in the quarter ended Oct. 25 but forecasts none next quarter.

Nvidia does not plan to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, Board Chair Harvey Jones said during the third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 17. Jones described Huang's personal behavior as "inconsistent with the company's code of conduct, standards, and cultural norms."

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-S.C.) asked both Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify.

"The American people deserve answers," Scott said.

House committee leaders also sought Jensen Huang's appearance, warning in a Nov. 12 letter: "Failure to cooperate with this request will result in the House Foreign Affairs Committee issuing a subpoena to compel your testimony in a format of the committee's choosing."

Jensen Huang has agreed to sit for interviews with the panels.

Rosen Law Firm filed a class-action suit on Nov. 9 accusing Nvidia and Jensen Huang of making false and misleading statements about their relationship with Alice Huang, who the New York Times alleged in a Nov. 6 report was a Chinese spy, and about Megaspeed, one of Nvidia's largest customers in Southeast Asia.

Megaspeed said Alice Huang, who held executive roles at the Singapore firm for more than two years, left the company on Aug. 30, 2025.

"Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang's personal and private matters," the company stated.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said neither the Justice Department nor the FBI has confirmed Alice Huang was a spy.

On Nov. 16, the Commerce Department issued an interim final rule aimed at stopping Chinese companies from accessing advanced U.S. AI chips by leasing computing power through data centers in third countries. The rule seeks to "prevent certain foreign actors" from using U.S.-developed advanced computing power to threaten national security and foreign policy interests.

"These restrictions will undermine the ability of companies headquartered in countries of concern from using U.S. advanced Super Intelligence (SI) semiconductors to train advanced SI models," the rule states.

Taiwanese prosecutors in August indicted nine people, including an Nvidia Taiwan employee, over alleged illegal exports of servers containing Nvidia chips to China.

A congressional commission report released this week found that China's military continues to seek advanced Nvidia processors despite U.S. export controls.

Earlier this year, Jensen Huang warned that building data centers with smuggled chips is a "dead end" and that the company provides no support or repairs for restricted products.