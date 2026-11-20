"Definitely" A Supply Chain Risk: Pentagon Goes On CNBC To Bash Anthropic As Stock Slides Toward IPO Price

A day after Anthropic's record-breaking Nasdaq debut, the Pentagon's technology chief went on CNBC and said the newly public AI giant is still a supply chain risk to the Department of War - while its shares were sliding back toward their IPO price.

Asked whether he still considers Anthropic, "which went public yesterday at almost $2 trillion," a supply chain risk, Emil Michael, the under secretary of war for research and engineering, answered: "They're definitely supply chain risks to the Department of War," adding that "a federal appeals court has confirmed that."

DoD official Emil Michael says Anthropic is "definitely a supply chain risk to the Dept of War because, frankly, they don't want to do the things we need them to do in their terms of service. They say things like 'you can't use our software for weapons development' ... " pic.twitter.com/J4hnM27rG7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2026

"And it's just because, frankly, they don't want to do the things that we need them to do in their terms of service," Michael said. "They say things like, you can't use our software for battlefield management applications. You can't use it for weapons development."

"Well, who's in the supply chain for the Department of War besides weapons developers?" he continued. "So, if I can't use them and the people who support and the companies who support the Department of War can't use them for the things they need them to do, well, then they're a risk to our supply chain."

Asked whether the Pentagon is using Claude at all today, Michael said: "Not for sort of war activities, not for our supply chain activities, not for those things that they refuse to do."

Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 and opened Thursday at $111.50, topping out at $115.10 before closing at $97.17. By Friday morning the stock was trading around $87.63 in the premarket, after dipping to about $83.46, less than 50 cents above the offer price.

"I just don't know about coordination of messaging with the administration. I think we've got to tighten up," Steve Bannon said of the timing, noting the stock was "in a free fall" before adding: "Maybe not the day to be on CNBC."

BANNON: I just don't know about coordination of messaging with the admin. We've got to tighten up.



Anthropic's stock is in free fall. It's at $87, headed back toward the $83 IPO price from $111. And Emil Michael, who heads R&D at the Pentagon, goes on CNBC and says Anthropic is... https://t.co/A40o5Fhk99 pic.twitter.com/nhZdYGn6xV — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) November 20, 2026

The fight dates to the winter, when talks over the military's use of Claude collapsed. The Pentagon wanted "unfettered access to Claude across all lawful purposes," while Anthropic insisted its models not be tapped for fully autonomous weapons or domestic mass surveillance, CNBC reported. The Department of War formally designated the company a supply chain risk in March, a label normally reserved for firms tied to foreign adversaries.

In August, US District Judge Rita Lin in San Francisco ruled the designation violated the First Amendment, finding it was made "based on a desire to make a public example" of the company. But the Pentagon had relied on two separate designations, and in September the DC Circuit upheld the other one 2-1, finding the department had "ample support" for its conclusion that the restrictions built into Claude posed a national-security risk. That is the ruling Michael pointed to on Friday.

The military has leaned on Claude anyway: the Pentagon used Anthropic's models to support US operations in the Iran war even after talks collapsed, according to the same CNBC report. And in May, Michael told CNBC that Anthropic's cyber-focused Mythos model was "a separate national security moment" being handled government-wide, because "that model has capabilities that are particular to finding cyber vulnerabilities and patching them."