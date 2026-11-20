Yalta 2.0: "I Wanna Be In The Room Where It Happens"

By Molly Schwartz, cross-asset strategist at Rabobank

Yesterday’s report asked whether the APEC talks would clarify the global pecking order through a three-way agreement—or leave geopolitical tensions unresolved. The unprecedented trilateral talks among Trump, Xi, and Putin have now concluded, with little of substance shared publicly at the time of writing. All three leaders nevertheless seemed to leave the meeting in good spirits, which might have only spooked those without a seat at the table even more.

The main public outcome was a joint declaration: “U.S.—Russia—China Heads of State Declaration toward Peace.” The three leaders agreed to the following four (abbreviated) points:

Reform the UN so that the UN can respond more effectively to global challenges. Plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows. The principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance, and the ICC and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction. A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

At face value, these commitments mean nothing. The meeting itself, however, has already stoked concerns that even a partial ‘Yalta’ could reshape geopolitics, geoeconomics, and markets. Some are referring to it as “Yalta 2.0”: this time, with the US, Russia, and China at the helm of the evolving world order, but with Europe, or at least Ukraine, perhaps still on the chopping block.

But Europe may not been entirely iced out: the FT reports that Putin has opened the door to inviting European leaders to Moscow to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. But an invitation is not the same as a seat at the negotiating table, and Putin “did not commit to allowing them a formal role in a peace process that the continent’s capitals fear could bypass them.”

Showing up is necessary to secure a seat at the table, but without a unified strategy for engaging with Putin, the EU’s inability to act leaves it on the sidelines. Within the EU, you have some who criticize any initiative to communicate with Putin that hasn’t been signed off on after a series of meetings and consensus agreement. Meanwhile, Trump’s philosophy that “Too often past leaders avoided talking to nations with whom they had disagreements…No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement,” is what secured him his seat to begin with.

Nonetheless, Bloomberg reports that German Chancellor Merz had little interest in being in the room where it happens, saying that the "Yalta format cannot bring peace" to Ukraine, while describing the summit between the presidents of the United States, Russia and China as a "photo op.” But at the end of the day, “if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.”

The USD has continued to dominate FX markets, with the DXY Index climbing back to levels not seen since 2025 on the back of elevated US hiking expectations and safe-haven demand. The S&P 500 fell more than 147 points (2.02%) and the NASDAQ down 2.2% despite yesterday’s record-breaking Anthropic IPO, closing 17.1% higher than the IPO price. The overarching risk-off move pulled US Treasury yields lower across the curve. While the safe-haven demand strengthened USD against most currencies, emerging markets currencies felt an extra layer of pain, coupled with falling demand as carry attractiveness declines.

The OIS curve implies that investors are positioned for a full hike in December, followed by close to 70% of a 25bp hike priced in for the January meeting, in line with Waller’s comments, after having moved from one of the most hawkish to one of the most dovish FOMC members and now back among the most hawkish. His recent calls are for either a 50bp hike at the December meeting or a 25bp hike accompanied by clear forward guidance from Warsh that an additional hike will follow in January. This, of course, throws a wrench in Warsh’s philosophy of refraining from providing forward guidance and his calls to pull back on communication. But Warsh, Waller, and the remaining slew of FOMC Board members will all have a seat at the table come December 9, and have their say in the room where it happens.