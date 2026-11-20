Fast-Track For Nuclear Reactors: Senate Passes Permitting Overhaul 62-33 That Lets Enrichment Plants Build Before NRC Signs Off

After three failed tries in four years, the Senate finally did it.

Late on Thursday night, senators voted 62 to 33 to pass the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), the roughly 500-page permitting overhaul negotiated with the White House by Republicans Shelley Moore Capito and Mike Lee and Democrats Martin Heinrich and Sheldon Whitehouse. As Bloomberg reports, the bill puts deadlines on NEPA reviews, limits agencies' ability to yank permits from projects that are operating or under construction, and would make data centers pay billions for their own grid costs. It also does something most of the coverage skipped: it puts nuclear on the fast track.

*SENATE PASSES LANDMARK BILL TO OVERHAUL US ENERGY PERMITTING — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 20, 2026

Regular readers will recall that less than two weeks ago, when the Senate voted 73-25 to open debate, we noted that nearly half of Senate Democrats had decided they would "rather take the win now." Well, about a third of them have since changed their minds: 22 Democrats and independents voted for cloture on November 9; only 15 were left for final passage (14 Democrats, including Chuck Schumer, plus Angus King). Two Republicans, Josh Hawley and Mike Rounds, also bolted over the expanded federal power to site transmission lines, which is to say over eminent domain.

Still, 62 is 62, and a bill that as recently as September was "unlikely" to see a vote before the election just cleared the upper chamber with two votes to spare over the filibuster line:

*VOTE ON PERMITTING BILL ‘UNLIKELY’ BEFORE ELECTION: SENATOR — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 24, 2026

What Survived, And What Didn't

The core of the bill is what we described last week, namely:

Shutting the courthouse door: NEPA challenges get 150 days instead of six years , standing is limited to those who commented during the review and can show direct harm, and even a winning suit gets a remand without vacatur, so the project keeps moving while the agency redoes its paperwork;

NEPA challenges get , standing is limited to those who commented during the review and can show direct harm, and even a winning suit gets a remand without vacatur, so the project keeps moving while the agency redoes its paperwork; Transmission: new FERC authority over interstate power lines (the part Hawley, Rounds and, in the House, the Freedom Caucus' Chip Roy can't stomach);

new FERC authority over interstate power lines (the part Hawley, Rounds and, in the House, the Freedom Caucus' Chip Roy can't stomach); Permit certainty: legal recourse if a future administration revisits permits on ideological grounds, which, depending on who is in the White House, protects either a wind farm or a pipeline;

legal recourse if a future administration revisits permits on ideological grounds, which, depending on who is in the White House, protects either a wind farm or a pipeline; Data centers: ratepayer protections that put the grid bill on the data center, even after an early contract exit;

ratepayer protections that put the grid bill on the data center, even after an early contract exit; Nuclear: a full nuclear title, more on which below.

What didn't make it was the final manager's package. According to Roll Call, Oregon Democrats Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden refused consent for a time agreement, so the fixes meant to win over holdouts (narrower historic-preservation exemptions, a 50% bump in the Historic Preservation Fund and language addressing Hawley's and Rounds' eminent domain worries) fell by the wayside. Merkley also wanted a vote on banning data centers from public lands. He didn't get one.

The defections followed. Nevada's Catherine Cortez Masto, a yes on November 9, voted no, in part over the narrowing of tribal consultation on sacred sites, and nearly every Democrat on the Environment and Public Works Committee other than Whitehouse himself voted against. The Sierra Club, the NRDC, the National Congress of American Indians and a coalition of 17 Democratic states remain opposed, so the bill heads to the House with the big green groups lined up against it and both the oil and gas industry and the clean energy lobby lined up behind it. Strange bedfellows indeed.

Nuclear Gets The Express Lane

When the Senate voted to open debate, we called it a major win for nuclear energy, and the final bill keeps it that way:

In Major Win For Nuclear Energy, Nearly Half Of Senate Democrats Join GOP To Advance Permitting Overall https://t.co/R3BcIRflzC — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 10, 2026

Why does it matter so much? Because, as Scientific American laid out this week, permitting accounts for roughly 40% of the decade or so it takes to plan and build a new nuclear plant. Put differently, about four years of every new reactor is paperwork:

The weekend rewrite folded in four of the six nuclear bills that cleared House Energy and Commerce in September without a single "no" vote, and each goes after a piece of that red block:

No more hearings nobody asked for. Today the NRC must hold a hearing on every reactor or enrichment license, even when nobody objects. BAAJA scraps that requirement for uncontested cases. As Columbia's Ashley Finan told Scientific American: “That’s a really straightforward change that we know will save time.”

Today the NRC must hold a hearing on every reactor or enrichment license, even when nobody objects. BAAJA scraps that requirement for uncontested cases. As Columbia's Ashley Finan told Scientific American: Build first, license later. Uranium enrichment plants can start construction while their license is still pending. There's no guarantee the license comes through, so it's a bet the developer takes with its own money, but it can shave years off the most constrained part of the fuel chain .

Uranium enrichment plants can start construction while their license is still pending. There's no guarantee the license comes through, so it's a bet the developer takes with its own money, but . Pay the regulators. A higher pay cap for NRC staff, so the agency can keep the people who actually process the applications instead of losing them to the companies filing them.

A higher pay cap for NRC staff, so the agency can keep the people who actually process the applications instead of losing them to the companies filing them. Sunlight at DOE. The Department of Energy has to publish its actions on nuclear facilities and report to Congress every year, a transparency measure aimed at public trust that won't speed anything up.

Two bills didn't make the cut: the REFUEL Act on fuel recycling, and an NRC advisory committee bill. The House, for its part, didn't wait and passed REFUEL 397-2 and the enrichment bill 394-3 on November 9, which tells you that nuclear is the one energy source Washington still agrees on. And the rest of BAAJA helps too: the NEPA deadlines, the 150-day lawsuit window and faster transmission all make it easier to finance a reactor, and financing, as the Nuclear Innovation Alliance's Erik Cothron points out, is the industry's biggest hurdle.

The enrichment clause targets exactly the bottleneck we've been warning about. As we noted earlier this month, America's nuclear revival is running into a fuel supply wall, and reactor developers are already lining up for enrichment capacity from Centrus, a theme we flagged back in January in "The Uranium Enrichment Trade." Finan's caveat is that domestic high-grade fuel and cost overruns remain unsolved, and no bill fixes those overnight.

So where does the payoff show up first? Probably at existing plants. The NRC expects 31 applications to uprate existing reactors by 2032, worth about 2.4 GW, and restarts like Crane (the former Three Mile Island) and Palisades are moving ahead with Big Tech offtake behind them. Regular readers will recall that this is exactly the trade we described in "Everyone Wants Nuclear Power, Nobody Wants Nuclear Stocks: Inside The Great Uprate Rush" (Oct 26). New builds come later: TVA won the first NRC permit for a small modular reactor in September, near Oak Ridge, with power targeted for 2033, and Valar Atomics has asked the Bureau of Land Management to let it put a microreactor-powered data center on public land in Utah. Behind the meter doesn't get much more literal than that.

BAAJA doesn't write the rules for SMRs and microreactors; the NRC is doing that on its own, with proposals to simplify environmental reviews and a push toward 6-12 month construction permits. Or, as the Nuclear Innovation Alliance's Erik Cothron framed the shift the NRC now has to make, from thinking about "how the NRC can perform licensing activities for one or two reactors per year," to considering "dozens of reactors per year."

Good News For The Nuke Names... If Anyone Still Cares

So who wins? Pretty much the entire nuclear chain, but nobody more than the small modular and advanced reactor developers: Nano Nuclear (NNE), Oklo (OKLO), NuScale (SMR), X-energy (XE) and Terrestrial Energy (IMSR). These are pre-revenue companies whose business model, for now, is burning cash while they wait for regulators. Every year shaved off the licensing clock is a year of cash burn (and dilution) they don't have to finance, and no hearings for uncontested licenses, NEPA deadlines and a 150-day lawsuit window go straight at that clock.

Nano Nuclear submitted the construction permit application for its Kronos microreactor in Illinois back in April, which management called "a defining moment", and has a framework with Tillman to put its reactors next to data centers, which is to say exactly the behind-the-meter model BAAJA pushes hyperscalers toward .

submitted the construction permit application for its Kronos microreactor in Illinois back in April, which management called "a defining moment", and has a framework with Tillman to put its reactors next to data centers, which is to say . Oklo has spent the year collecting milestones (its first NRC license in March, a DOE plutonium deal for bridge fuel in May and a HALEU supply deal with Centrus), but it also lost its PJM queue fight at FERC in September, a reminder that the grid is the other bottleneck, and one more reason the bill's behind-the-meter push matters.

has spent the year collecting milestones (its first NRC license in March, a DOE plutonium deal for bridge fuel in May and a HALEU supply deal with Centrus), but it also lost its PJM queue fight at FERC in September, a reminder that the grid is the other bottleneck, and one more reason the bill's behind-the-meter push matters. NuScale holds the only small modular reactor design certified by the NRC, but booked just $281,000 of revenue last quarter and is still waiting on a signed order, with ENTRA1's talks with the TVA dragging on.

holds the only small modular reactor design certified by the NRC, but booked just $281,000 of revenue last quarter and is still waiting on a signed order, with ENTRA1's talks with the TVA dragging on. Fuel and hardware: Centrus (LEU) is the obvious winner from letting enrichment plants build before the license lands, while operators like Constellation (CEG) and Vistra (VST) get a faster path for uprates, and suppliers such as BWX Technologies (BWXT) and GE Vernova (GEV), whose GE Hitachi unit designs the BWRX-300 reactor that TVA plans near Oak Ridge, ride the volume.

The market, however, is in no mood. When the House passed its data center ratepayer bill in September, Oklo jumped as much as 13%, NuScale about 10% and Nano Nuclear 8.5% in a day. This morning, with the much bigger Senate bill through, Oklo was barely changed in premarket trading at around $20.80, despite a Guggenheim upgrade to Buy, and sits just above its 52-week low of $18.54, down roughly 70% this year and more than 80% from its 52-week high of $115.72. NuScale has dropped 33% in the past month to $3.81, which by our napkin math puts its market value at roughly $1.6BN, below the $1.9BN of cash and investments it had at the end of September; Nano Nuclear was down 48% on the year as of last week.

Some of that is the post-midterm AI unwind, but most of it is supply: Oklo filed to sell up to $1BN of stock in September, and NuScale has sold $985MM of stock this year. Pre-revenue companies pay their bills by selling shares, and when sentiment cools the market stops wanting to fund 2030 power with 2026 dollars. Goldman's sector specialists see the same thing from the other side: higher-beta power names (nuclear, fuel cells, behind-the-meter) have all but dropped out of client conversations compared with earlier this fall.

Which brings us back to the line we used last month: everyone wants nuclear power, nobody wants nuclear stocks. Washington just handed the industry its biggest regulatory tailwind in decades, and the stocks are trading like it never happened. Maybe that's the setup; or maybe the market wants to see a signed order, a reactor that actually sells power, and an end to the dilution first. We suspect it's the latter, at least until the House votes.

Johnson Has Six Weeks

The House returns after Thanksgiving, and the clock is brutal: the new Congress, with Democrats in charge of both chambers, is seated on January 3. Speaker Mike Johnson said back on November 11 that he expects the House to pass the Senate bill:

*JOHNSON SAYS HE EXPECTS HOUSE WILL PASS SENATE PERMITTING BILL — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 11, 2026

Johnson told Politico he has two ways to get there: "It may be a suspension bill, but if not, we’ll do it by rule." A suspension vote needs two-thirds of the chamber and bars amendments, so it lives or dies on Democrats; a rule needs only a simple majority, but has to survive the Freedom Caucus, and a lame-duck GOP whose defeated members have, shall we say, an attendance problem.

And there is no time to fiddle with the text. Any House changes send the bill back to a Senate that just burned through its goodwill. Bruce Westerman, who chairs the House Natural Resources Committee and whose own SPEED Act passed the House last December with 11 Democratic votes, put it more bluntly before the vote: "If the Senate gets it done then I think that’s what we’ll have to pass in the House."

Translation: take it or leave it.

Who takes it? On the right, Chip Roy has wavered over the transmission provisions, the same objection that cost the bill Hawley and Rounds in the Senate. On the left, the Progressive Caucus is opposed, and Hakeem Jeffries, the incoming Speaker, says permitting reform has to pass but wants NEPA and tribal changes first. In the middle sits the 112-member New Democrat Coalition, which likes permitting in principle without endorsing this bill. Michigan's Debbie Dingell told Politico the bill puts her in a very difficult spot given her perfect labor voting record, and she is probably not alone.

Then there is the Democratic calculus that ate a third of the Senate coalition: why hand Trump a signature win in December when you could write your own bill in January? Heinrich and Whitehouse's answer is that Trump is still President for two more years and any bill needs his signature anyway, so the deal on the table is as good as it gets. Their colleagues, maybe less so.

"The Market Misread The Elections"

Echoing a growing number of sellside desks, Goldman thinks the post-midterm panic over data centers went too far. "I think the market misread the elections," said Goldman's Rich Privorotsky the morning after the cloture vote (in his GS Basics note, available to pro subs), who then laid out why:

States want environmental protections, grid cost accountability and local oversight, but they also want jobs and investment. A bigger majority means the Democratic Party isn’t controlled exclusively by its fringe. The likely outcome is data centers getting built with more conditions attached, not a nationwide moratorium. Permitting reform benefits infrastructure and well capitalized developers.

Maybe. But note who benefits in that sentence: well-capitalized developers and infrastructure, i.e., the people who can afford to pay for the grid and still build. That's also where Goldman's research is leaning. In a note published a week ago ("Americas Pipelines and MLPs: Remain Constructive on Natural Gas Pipelines..."), Goldman's pipeline analyst John Mackay listed permitting as one of four reasons to stay constructive on gas pipes: "4) recent progress towards permit reform in DC that could improve return profiles and lower execution risk." The bank's gas pipeline coverage has lagged the Alerian index over the past six months, down 5% vs. down 1%, and Mackay highlights Buy-rated Williams (WMB) and TC Energy (TRP), stays constructive on Kinder Morgan (KMI), and upgraded DT Midstream (DTM) to Neutral from Sell.

Which makes sense: unlocking interstate gas pipeline permits is one of the few parts of the bill that everyone agrees on, and gas pipes are the fuel line for the next wave of on-site power plants, which brings us to the part of the bill we like most.

Bring Your Own Power Plant

As Piper Sandler's policy team noted last month, BAAJA pushes more energy behind the meter: data centers must cover the full cost of the generation, transmission and distribution built to serve them, pay toward the existing grid on top of that, and stay on the hook even if they walk away from a contract. So pay twice for a grid that may not connect you for five years or more, or build your own generation? For anyone who can afford it, that is not a hard choice.

We'll allow ourselves a modest victory lap here, because we said exactly this almost a year ago:

Goldman has since come around, and now sees behind-the-meter generation powering 25% of all data centers by 2030, while Pennsylvania is already dangling faster permits for projects that bring their own power. The House, for its part, has already passed its own bill to make data centers cover their energy costs. In other words, the "make Big Tech pay" part of BAAJA is the one thing both parties actually agree on.

The trouble is that the BTM trade has already round-tripped. Goldman's sector specialist desk noticed the mood shift this week (available to pro subs):

BTM: The sense of euphoria that was tangible back in September has largely dissipated. Think we are getting past the point of running through the ‘doomsday scenarios’ – ie assume whatever you want for base business at mid cycle multiple, give full credit for capex and put 0 on the multiple for power. For those still focused on the theme – there’s still preference for contracts that are inked / high degree of confidence in contract execution before YE.

The same desk says investors now want low-beta, high-quality ways to play power with fortress balance sheets, and that ERCOT is the place to avoid, with PJM exposure preferred, at least until the December 10 and 17 Batch Zero updates in Texas. Translation: the market is buying the bill's winners only if they can pay their own way, which, coincidentally, is exactly what the bill demands.

Washington Fixed Its Half. The States Hold The Other

Here is the catch that no amount of federal permitting reform solves. BAAJA speeds up federal reviews: NEPA, the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act and FERC. It does nothing about the governor of Texas freezing data center permits, Ohio's moratorium crowd, or the local zoning boards in Virginia, which is where the post-midterm risk actually sits. As JPMorgan put it the day after the cloture vote, the AI buildout's bottleneck has moved from chips to funding and now to regulators, and on that front the states hold far more power than Washington. Goldman sees post-midterm moratoria potentially freezing as much as 45% of capacity, and as we laid out before the midterms, that's where the real votes on data centers were always going to be cast.

Whitehouse, for his part, called the bill "the floor, not the ceiling" of what Democrats want, which is a funny way to sell a bill to Republicans in the House, and a reminder that whoever controls the next Congress will want to raise the floor.

So does it pass? Probably, and most likely by rule rather than suspension: Johnson has the votes on paper, Westerman has already conceded the Senate text, Trump has called it a big win for energy dominance, and enough House Democrats want the pipelines-for-transmission trade on the record before January. But the bigger risk was never Congress. Even signed into law, BAAJA won't unfreeze a single megawatt in Texas, and Trump has already said that he won't approve wind turbines even if the bill becomes law, so the "permit certainty" clause may get its first test from the man who's about to sign it.

Then again, after four years of trying, a permitting reform that only fixes half the problem is still half more than anyone expected in September.

Much more in the full Goldman "Americas Pipelines and MLPs" note and the "GS Basics - Permitting Bill" note, both available to pro subs.