Grand Theft Disappointment? Gamers Wait 13-Years To Run Errands For A 'Ghetto Latina' In A "Cuck Simulator"

Take-Two Interactive Software said Friday afternoon that Grand Theft Auto VI generated $3.79 billion in worldwide sales through Thursday, highlighting the massive pent-up demand for a game many millennials had waited 13 years to play. JPMorgan analysts described the debut as the "largest entertainment launch in history" and cited the game's exceptionally high Metacritic score.

TTWO reported a record 32.5 million units sold through presales. The game, released worldwide on Thursday, costs about $80 for the standard edition and $100 for a premium package.

"As we expected, Grand Theft Auto VI has become the largest entertainment launch in history across any medium and platform, while also receiving the highest rating of any video game in industry history (99 Metacritic score)," JPMorgan gaming analyst Bryan Smilek wrote in a note to clients Friday.

But as we've highlighted in the note titled "Cuck Simulator": Critics Give GTA VI A 99 Score. Actual Gamers Want Their Hookers Back, a massive divide has emerged between professional gamers and actual players.

GTA 6 is already facing MAJOR BACKLASH

Players are calling the game TRASH & TOO WOKE, with complaints about the main character’s sexuality and TOO MANY couple missions 😳😳😳



DID GTA 6 LIVE UP TO THE HYPE OR IS IT TOO EARLY TO TELL⁉️👀 pic.twitter.com/x9NVJQkwsN — POLO WORLD (@Billionairepolo) November 19, 2026

The game's Metacritic score, a weighted average of professional gamers' reviews, stands at 99 out of 100. However, its user score, based on 53,044 ratings as of Saturday morning, is considerably lower at about 5.6 out of 10.

Why the wide disconnect?

Viewed nearly 9 million times on X, one gamer says the game is just "boring" ...

NickEh30 calls GTA VI "boring," claiming it failed to live up to the hype 👀 pic.twitter.com/0dc4BUGwzE — yoxic (@yoxics) November 18, 2026

Others shared their frustrations and questioned whether the game, as described by Twitch streamer Asmongold as a "cuck simulator," reflects the creative choices of Rockstar's staff ...

Asmongold calls GTA 6 a “cuck simulator” pic.twitter.com/E2x7CzKNtE — Grummz (@Grummz) November 18, 2026

Some of the negative reviews on Metacritic by actual gamers:

JPM's Smilek did not address the growing online dissatisfaction around the game while he maintained his bullish call on TTWO: "We reiterate our Overweight rating & our December 2027 PT of $310 is based on 26x 2028E Adj. EPS of $11.73/sh."

There's no disputing the hype around GTA VI. After all, many gamers waited 13 years for this ...

You made a white guy, a cuck to a ghetto Latina. It’s a fuckin retarded game. — marina (@marinasmigielsk) November 19, 2026

Some of the disappointment comes from complaints ranging from restrictions on stealing certain vehicles and missions involving chores for Lucia to a 30 FPS limit on every console, including the PS5 Pro.

Planes don't explode.

Protesters can't be killed.

Lucia can't be cheated on.

Prostitutes can't be hired.

This should be called Grand Theft Freedom because there seems to be more things you can't do than you can. — Anti-NPC (@Cryaboutitnpc) November 19, 2026

One of the big questions for Wall Street desks covering TTWO is whether GTA VI can turn its record launch into sustained player engagement and recurring revenue next year, or whether early actual gamer dissatisfaction signals a sharper drop-off once pent-up demand fades.