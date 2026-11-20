Inflation Fears Plunge As 'Independents' Lift UMich Consumer Confidence Off Record Lows

Having bounced off record low levels in May, UMich's Consumer Sentiment survey was expected to continue rising modestly in its final November print (51 flash vs 48 Oct) and it did, with headline consumer sentiment rose about 7% this month, led by substantial post-election gains in both short- and long-run expected business conditions.

Current personal finances improved for low-wealth consumers and, to a lesser extent, middle-wealth consumers, who experienced some relief with falling gas prices.

In contrast, those with the largest stockholdings reported a decline in personal finances, consistent with continued AI-related agitation in stock markets.

Consumers appear to anticipate potential changes to public policy under a divided government to come.

Accordingly, the expectations index surged for independents, who swung to the left in the midterms, and increased more moderately for Democrats.

Expectations fell for Republicans, who may not favor a slowdown of the White House policy agenda.

But the big headline of the report is the plunge in inflation expectations, with median year-ahead expectations dropping from 4.7% last month to 3.7% this month. Long-run inflation expectations also ticked down from 3.5% in October to 3.3%.



The November decline in year-ahead inflation expectations reflects a considerable reduction of consumers expecting 5% or higher inflation. The shift primarily occurred among independents, whose year-ahead expectations are now at their lowest since February, and Democrats, who are at the lowest in almost two years. Expectations among Republicans inched up a bit but remain below readings seen earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the downtick in long-run inflation expectations was entirely driven by independents. Democrats were unchanged from last month, while Republicans edged up, matching their readings from earlier this year. The disparate trends across the political spectrum are consistent with an anticipated change in policy, seen favorably by Democrats and the independents who ushered in the midterm blue wave, and viewed unfavorably by Republicans who may broadly support the president’s agenda.

However, as UMich Survey Director Joanne Hsu notes, despite the softening in inflation expectations, consumers continue to report overwhelmingly that inflation - rather than unemployment - will cause greater hardship for consumers in the next one or two years.