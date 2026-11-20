will be restored, it will become even better," Zakharova "The Crimean bridge, contrary to the aspirations of our enemies,," Zakharova said at a briefing.

President Putin had earlier said while in China said the bridge would be restored and that work on its rail section was already underway.

But he also cited the bridge attack as demonstrating that Ukraine is not ready for ceasefire talks:

Putin played down the bridge's strategic importance on Thursday and said he had heard the calls "from all sides" for a naval ceasefire or a suspension of strikes on energy facilities, but he ruled out direct negotiations with Ukraine, citing the attack on the bridge. "Honestly, I discussed the issue with my colleagues at the Security Council, and I asked them to think about it and go back to the issue, so that we could reach some agreements," Putin said, according to Russian state news agency TASS. "However, we will not make agreements after strikes on the Crimean Bridge. We will respond to these strikes."

The Russian President also warned of "more painful" attacks for Ukraine to come as a result of it attacking the 12-mile bridge multiple times.

"After the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, we will not negotiate," Putin said, characterizing the bridge as vital civilian infrastructure. "We will respond to these attacks. Our response will be far more painful than Kiev’s attack on the bridge."

It was first attacked on October 2022 by Ukraine, but that instance was not an aerial operation. At that time a truck bomb detonated on the road, which then ignited fuel tankers on a passing freight train on the parallel railway bridge.

Ukraine has proclaimed that it is a 'military target' (along with some Western media) due to supply transfers to Russian forces...

Ukraine strains Russian logistics with Crimean bridge strikes https://t.co/9xPHhoSYXc — Reuters (@Reuters) November 20, 2026

Despite that some sections of the bridgeway collapsed in the 2022, it was fairly quickly repaired and all bridge operations returned to normal. The damage from this new instance, however, appears worse.

One problem which Russian repair teams will face currently is that there will be the ever-present threat of a new drone attack on the site from Ukrainian forces.