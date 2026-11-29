AI Usage Is Exploding, But Nobody's Paying More: The Jevons Paradox Is Breaking Down

Authored by Jose Antonio Lanz via Decrypt,

OpenRouter users are consuming more AI tokens than ever, but their spending has barely increased since early October, according to research published Thursday by the company, which gives developers access to AI models from different providers through a single service.

Is Jevons Paradox holding?



We looked into OpenRouter data on token usage, token prices, and overall spending across 2026 for an answer.



We found that yes, Jevons paradox has held so far. But it has been weaker in recent months than it was at the start of the year. pic.twitter.com/qdhGLZ3eJw — OpenRouter (@OpenRouter) November 26, 2026

Between the weeks of January 5 and November 16, weekly paid token consumption on OpenRouter increased 44-fold, while spending rose 7.6-fold. The average price per token fell 83% over the same period.

Tokens are the small units of information that AI models process and generate, and developers generally pay for them when accessing models through an API. Falling prices allow companies to run more AI tasks without necessarily increasing their budgets.

OpenRouter compared the latest four weeks of activity with the preceding four weeks and found that token consumption grew 39%, with spending growth rounding to 0%. Earlier this year, the two figures had tracked much more closely.

Is Jevons' paradox losing steam?

In 1865, British economist William Stanley Jevons observed that improvements in steam engine efficiency had increased Britain's consumption of coal. Making a resource cheaper to use can generate enough additional demand to outweigh the original savings.

The AI industry embraced that idea when Chinese AI developer DeepSeek rattled technology stocks in January 2025 with its inexpensive models. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella invoked the paradox to explain why greater efficiency could accelerate AI adoption.

For much of 2026, OpenRouter's numbers supported that argument. The company measures the relationship using price elasticity, which here describes the percentage increase in token use associated with a 1% decline in the average token price.

Elasticity reached 5.5 in the second quarter, fell to 1.6 in the third quarter and dropped to 1.2 in the fourth quarter through November 16. At 1, spending stays flat as prices fall; below that level, it decreases.

The company also found a difference between types of customers. Enterprises appear more likely to keep the savings from cheaper models than growing businesses whose products are built around AI.

What does this mean for the AI spending boom?

The figures come as investors are questioning whether the money committed to AI infrastructure will generate the expected returns. Nvidia shares had lost nearly 48% from their October record by the end of last week, which is concerning, to say the least.

JPMorgan estimates that global AI capital expenditures will reach $900 billion in 2026 alone, with cumulative spending of $5.5 trillion through 2030. The bank has also pointed to an increased reliance on external financing for data center expansion.

If the price of accessing AI falls faster than demand grows, selling more tokens won't necessarily translate into higher revenue for model providers. And for the companies financing data centers, revenue growth matters when it comes to recovering the cost of building those facilities.

As we reported Tuesday, Ramp co-CEO Eric Glyman says his company's corporate card data shows the same thing: "over the last two months, Jevons paradox broke." Token spend on Ramp grew 42% in July, then just 1.5% across August and September combined, and the spending is concentrated: 1% of companies account for 80% of all business spending on OpenAI and Anthropic. As recently as August, Citadel Securities' Frank Flight argued that the AI boom's valuations hinge on that demand elasticity.

Ramp credit card spending data suggests recently Jevon’s Paradox broke for AI.



AI inference per unit of intelligence keeps coming down but usage is not spiking up accordingly of late pic.twitter.com/L8yxLOsSpf — Garry Tan (@garrytan) November 24, 2026

The research does not mean that the broader AI market is stagnating. OpenRouter excluded free models, internal accounts, resellers and customers using their own API keys, and its figures don't capture subscription revenue or spending directly with AI providers.

Nor do tokens provide a direct measure of computing power: Different models can require different amounts of hardware resources to process or generate the same number of tokens. Lower prices may also reflect lower operating costs, which means flat spending need not translate into flat profits.

OpenRouter attributes some of the surge in early 2026 to the arrival of AI agents capable of carrying out coding tasks with greater autonomy. It recorded elasticity readings near 1 in December 2024 and November 2025, both of which recovered after subsequent model launches.