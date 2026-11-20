Soros-Linked Money Shatters GOP's Decades-Long Grip On Deep-Red State

While national attention has focused on Texas, another Republican stronghold has experienced a dramatic political shift, aided by a sprawling progressive donor network with financial ties to billionaire George Soros, Desert News reports.

An investigation by the local newsoutlet exposed how Democrat-aligned organizations helped flip 18 Republican-held legislative seats in Utah, ending the GOP's decades-long supermajority in the state House.

Republicans still control both chambers, yet their House majority has shrunk to 45 seats, with Democrats holding 28 and independents holding two. In the 29-member Senate, Republicans hold 21 seats and Democrats eight.

The political shakeup follows years of organizing by the Utah Donor Collaborative, established in 2022 to coordinate progressive donors and activist groups. The investigation traced millions in funding through Western Futures Fund and the Sixteen Thirty Fund, which has received at least $68 million from Soros-founded Open Society Action Fund.

Ignite! Utah, a group tied to the Utah Donor Collaborative, was the largest donor to 27-year-old Democratic Socialist David Chappell, who pulled off a major upset by unseating longtime Republican state Rep. Norm Thurston.

Former Republican House Speaker Greg Hughes told Deseret News the GOP was caught "flat-footed" by a "carpet bombing" of Democrat ads fueled by unprecedented outside spending.

"This midterm breaks all of those norms in terms of how much of that money comes from outside of Utah," Hughes lamented.

However, far-left organizers claim the victories reflect growing dissatisfaction with Republican leadership. "Monopolies are bad in business, and they're worse in politics," said Elevate Strategies founding partner Gabi Finlayson.

The campaign also extended beyond legislative races, with progressive organizations helping defeat Amendment B, a proposed restriction on certain tax-related ballot initiatives.

Salt Lake County GOP Chairman Mike Carey warned that outside funding could pave the way for progressive ballot initiatives across Utah. "Outside money has realized you've just got to motivate just enough people around Salt Lake City to really impose a statewide ballot initiative," Carey told the Deseret News.

Utah's political shakeup came amid a historic Democrat wave in the 2026 midterms, with the party capturing control of both chambers of Congress. Democrats flipped nine Republican-held Senate seats, securing a 56-44 majority, while also flipping dozens of GOP-held House districts, including several in traditionally Republican territory.