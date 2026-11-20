The Real Story Behind The Measles Comeback That RFK Hit Pieces Leave Out

One of the primary propaganda strategies of the political left is retroactive scapegoating; blaming problems they created on the people who took power after them. And the accusations stick even though simple research would prove the opposite.

You can't educate people who want to believe lies.

Such is the case with mass vaccinations and "herd immunity" claims made by the establishment media and big pharma shills. They argue that just the act of encouraging questions and skepticism when it comes to vaccine doctrine sets a dangerous precedent that leads to widespread disease and death. You're not allowed to press the "experts" for answers and evidence. You're only allowed to follow blindly.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s substantial popularity in the wake of the overhyped pandemic says a lot about lack of trust in modern medical institutions. They lied, over and over again, about the effectiveness of the mandates, the masks, the lockdowns and the vaccines.

They suggested that the fatality rate of Covid was far higher than it actually was. They asserted that natural immunity is superfluous. They even told people not to go outside. The "science" failed the public because the science became agenda driven. The medical experts will probably never get people's trust back again.

RFK Jr., like many in the world of skeptics, took a stand despite the numerous attacks on his character - He was right on most things and the vaccine shills were wrong. He embarrassed them, so, it's not surprising that they want to destroy his reputation now.

Not only that, but as a symbol of resistance against "expert bias", leftists think taking down Kennedy will secure future fealty from the public. It's not a coincidence that the "experts" always seem to defend the positions that most benefit progressive elites and Big Pharma.

A number of mainstream media hit pieces have been published in the past week blaming RFK for an ongoing increase in measles outbreaks in the US. They say that Kennedy - "the nation's leading anti-vaccine activist" - has "let measles run wild" and that immunizations have dropped sharply on his watch. Their position (and the position of Democrats) is that Kennedy's refusal to continue government vaccine propaganda is fueling the spread of measles cases.

The CDC has long held that US outbreaks are sparked by imported cases and then spread through under-vaccinated communities - but it says most imported cases are unvaccinated US residents infected while traveling abroad (44 of 48 in early 2025). Let's talk about reality for a moment...

Vaccination Declines Started Long Before RFK Entered Office

The downturn in vaccinations in the US started in 2020, not 2025. Kindergarten MMR coverage was 95.2% in the 2019-20 school year, and it has slipped to 92.5% since. Again, this is due to the unprecedented overreach of elitist institutions when it came to the pandemic response. Now, few people trust them. RFK is not responsible for this - medical zealots created that distrust through their own actions.

Beyond this issue, measles cases were hitting the US and Europe before the drop in vaccination rates.

Measles Outbreaks Started (Across The West) Well Before Kennedy Entered Office

The loss of America's measles elimination status is being widely condemned as some kind of unprecedented blunder on the part of RFK. However, measles outbreaks have been flaring in Europe, Canada and the US since around 2014-2015. In Europe in 2024 there were more than 35,000 measles cases across the EU and EEA; and no RFK Jr. to blame.

In 2019 in the US there were 1,274 cases. The pandemic shutdowns and travel restrictions limited the spread of measles for a time, but the disease returned in 2024 with 285 cases and 16 outbreaks. The West Texas outbreak that kicked off 2025's 2,289 cases started in January 2025, and yes, this was still before RFK entered office in February. There have been about 7,700 cases in the US since the beginning of 2025.

So, if the problem isn't RFK and cases were popping up before the rise in "vaccine hesitancy", what else is feeding it, not just in the US but in Europe also? Well, what other major event coincided with these outbreaks? That's right, mass immigration.

The Elephant In The Room - Immigrants Carrying Disease

In government, media and academia, mass immigration is rarely allowed to be the subject of scrutiny or blame.

But it is interesting that western countries began seeing a surge in measles outbreaks from mid 2010's onward, just as liberal governments started opening the floodgates to third world immigration. The CDC and other institutions tend to focus on the groups that contract the disease, such as largely unvaccinated Mennonite communities in Texas. But the CDC's own files show migrant shelters can seed outbreaks too: a 2024 outbreak tied to a Chicago shelter for new arrivals, most of them from Venezuela, produced 57 confirmed cases.

The political left absolutely denies that mass immigration is a possible source, but consider these facts for a moment:

First-dose measles immunization is 55% in Afghanistan and fell to 69% in Syria last year, and the average rate across Africa is around 71% - well below the coveted 95% for herd immunity. In Mexico, the rate was 80% in 2024 for the first dose (69% for the second dose).

In Mexico alone, there have been more than 20,500 measles cases since February 2025 - though Mexican officials trace that outbreak to a Mennonite boy who caught measles visiting family in Seminole, Texas. Still, CBP logged more than 8.7 million encounters at the southwest border from FY2021 through FY2024, many of them from countries with measles coverage far below the 95% threshold.

There have been multiple documented measles outbreaks in migrant, refugee, and asylum-seeker centers across Europe, especially in Germany, Greece, France, and elsewhere. For example, in Berlin, Germany from 2014-2015 there was a large citywide outbreak (over 1,300 cases) tied directly to asylum seekers, who accounted for a significant share of early cases. The virus spread to multiple asylum-seeker homes before reaching the wider population.

Migrant outbreaks were also documented in Berlin in 2023 and 2024.

Periods of elevated measles activity in England in 2023 and 2024, with major clusters in Birmingham/West Midlands and later in areas such as Enfield, London, showed disproportionately high case rates among people of Pakistani and Black African background. In Birmingham, Pakistani residents made up 26% of cases with a recorded ethnicity and Black African residents 17%, with case rates of 44.2 and 86.3 per 100,000 against 10.8 for White British residents.

Measles outbreaks are a regular occurrence in third world countries. It's rather odd that western medical academics document the link in individual outbreaks - the Berlin study's own title says its outbreak was "introduced by asylum seekers" - yet rarely connect extensive immigration to the west with the steady rise of measles cases. Instead, they have decided to weaponize these outbreaks to attack their political opponents (like RFK Jr.).

This is not science, it is politics.