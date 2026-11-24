Muslim Influencer "Sneako" Goes On Embarrassing Taliban Propaganda Tour

The woke leftist-to-Muslim political pipeline has been a confounding development of the post-Biden era. Many conservatives have pointed with humor at the hypocrisy of progressives who claim to defend the rights of "oppressed groups", including women and gays, while at the same time pandering to Islamic fundamentalists who regularly brutalize and execute those individuals.

The problem is, conservatives are trying to hold a movement built on chaos and moral relativism to the standards of logic and reason. Leftists don't care what is true, what is rational and what makes sense, because they have no foundational principles. The only thing they value is power; everything else is a means to an end.

This kind of coordinated anarchy makes leftists dangerous despite the fact that they are not particularly intelligent or particularly strong. They embrace madness as a weapon, and madness does no care about moral consistency. Meaning, they can do whatever they want without shame or regret. It's the power of the dark side, but it's still power.

Streamer and influencer "Sneako" has peddled woke propaganda for years, identifying more closely with the Bernie Sanders subset of the progressive spectrum. Like many leftists, in 2023 he suddenly shifted into pro-Muslim and pro-Hamas movements.

As a Haitian-Filipino from a Catholic family, the embrace of Islam certainly seems forced. Dressing up in ridiculous Malcolm X cosplay, Sneako comes across like a low IQ activist rebel desperately searching for a cause. He was going to attach himself like a barnacle to something eventually, and that something ended up being Islam.

The leftist-to-Muslim trend is relatively easy to understand once you recognize the motivations. Progressives tend to lean into atheism as a general rule, but they end up lacking the kind of spiritual convictions common to their conservative enemies. To fill the void, they search for any religion or cult that will give their causes greater meaning; specifically religions or cults that also seek to destroy the Christian West.

In this sense, Islam is a perfect fit for them. At least, it's a convenient mask to wear for a while. Furthermore, the ties between the political left and Muslims accelerate the multicultural agenda, which, again, is mostly about erasing the west.

However, as with all fabricated alliances of convenience, core conflicts of interest cannot be avoided forever. Eventually, the cosplayers are going to clash with the world of the true believers and it's going to be awkward. This is what happened to Sneako on his recent whirlwind propaganda tour of Afghanistan. Mini-Malcolm X mixing with the raw world of third world Taliban barbarians goes exactly as you might expect...

During his pro-Taliban trip to Afghanistan, a fellow Muslim brags to Sneako about the Barbary slave trade, when millions of European Christians were enslaved by Muslim pirates over several centuries. They’re literally telling us what they have planned. https://t.co/xNah0Guy5w — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) November 23, 2026

Taliban tribal representatives shared tea with Sneako and regaled him with stories of the Barbary Pirates, bragging about the glory days when Muslims once enslaved thousands of white Europeans and sold them around the world. These were the same Muslim pirates that the newly founded US would go on to destroy during Thomas Jefferson's Administration, back when America was free from leftist influence.

Sneako's campaign to paint the Muslim controlled society in a positive light fell deeper into disarray. Reciting his Wikipedia annotated knowledge of the Taliban, he asserted that the group had been "created by the US". His hosts shut him down immediately.

Sneako to Taliban guy: “So America created the Taliban right???” Taliban guy: “No retard we created ourselves” https://t.co/5hDeGUbxbt — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇫🇷🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) November 23, 2026

When the subject of cousin marriages (and inbreeding) was broached, Sneako immediately tried to dismiss the practice as rare, only to have a guide tell him it is incredibly common. Basic research would have been useful here, as inbreeding is like a plague across the third world.

Sneako thinks that it's propaganda that cousin marriage is rampant, until an Afghan sets the record straight. Sneako: “It’s not that common.” Taliban: “What are you talking about? It is common? Of Course.” https://t.co/Sq1Y1bKuUD — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 20, 2026

This event is a perfect case study of the naive activist stupidity of the political left vs the reality of the stone age cultures they try to champion. But again, they don't really care. All they see is a temporary ally that hates the west as much as they do. Sneako's defense of Islam is typical, in that it ignores or downplays the authoritarian policies of the religion and Sharia Law. This is especially true in the Muslim treatment of women.

It's not propaganda, SNEAKO. Taliban terrorist regime, which illegally rules Afghanistan will obviously showcase women's growing opportunities and other positive developments in front of you. https://t.co/j814LrLOu6 — Zardan Sangzi (@ZardanSi) November 18, 2026

One is reminded of the darkly hilarious escapades of Hasan Piker in communist China, where he pranced around Tiananmen Square during a flag ceremony. He lavished praise on the CCP, only to be stopped and interrogated by Chinese officers over a Mao Zedong meme, assuming he was mocking dear leader or the flag event.

Here’s the extended footage showing Chinese security forces stopping Hasan Piker and his friends in Tiananmen Square after Hasan played around with a Chairman Mao meme on his phone. Hasan’s friend vanished and didn’t reappear on stream again for another hour. Hasan said he went to the toilet. — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇫🇷🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) November 11, 2025

Under real communism (or Islamic dictatorship), people like Hasan Piker and Sneako would already be locked up or executed. The obsessive desire of leftists for power at any cost is suicidal, but trying to explain this to them is impossible. They have been conditioned to hate western civilization so completely, they refuse to leave. Rather, they prefer to bring the barbarian hordes through the gates because they want to see the west burn. It never crosses their minds that they might be roasted in the process.