Ceuta Sexual Assaults Soar 650% After Migrant Invasion - Over Half The Cases Involve Kids

Authored by Remix News Staff via Remix News,

State authorities and emergency services in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta recorded a 650 percent increase in sexual assault and abuse incidents within three months of the large-scale border crossing from Morocco in late July.

This data, made available from the city and obtained by the newspaper El Español, has sparked outrage about the growing threat to women due to mass and uncontrolled immigration.

🇪🇸🔴 5 migrants tried to gang rape a 12-year-old girl as she screamed for help, said locals in Ceuta who stopped the attack. "There were five against a 12-year-old girl. She was a little girl, they were taking off her pants. She was screaming, screaming, screaming. She was speaking in Arabic, we understood her because they were raping her in front of my house." "They would have killed her if we left her on the street." Despite calling the police, nobody showed up. "They told me that they were overwhelmed, and once I went to the police station they told me to take her to Morocco and that they were not going to take any report," said the daughter. Follow: @RMXnews — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) August 25, 2026

Between July 30 and Oct. 29, emergency services logged 30 incidents involving sexual assault, up from four in the same period of 2025. Sixteen of the 2026 cases involved minors, compared with none a year earlier. As Remix News reported, a number of minors suffered sexual assault and rape amid the chaos of the tens of thousands of migrants arriving from Morocco.

Unnamed sources close to the regional government of Juan Jesús Vivas described the figures as "extraordinarily worrying" and evidence of a "grave deterioration" in everyday security in the city.

"The same report showed sharp increases in other violent crimes. Incidents involving firearms rose from eight to 56. Those involving bladed weapons jumped from 23 to 268 - an increase of more than 1,000 percent. Overall emergency cases handled by the 112 service quintupled, from 2,233 to 11,286. Officials stressed that these are emergency call and incident records, not necessarily cases that went to court."

On July 30, tens of thousands of people crossed into Ceuta from Morocco, with up to 100,000 entering Spanish territory. While most were returned, up to 10,000 remained on Spanish territory for months after they arrived.

🇪🇸🔴 JUST IN: A Spanish woman says she has only her dog to protect her on the streets of Ceuta after a mass migrant invasion. "She is the only one who protects me! Because there are no military, no police on the street. We are terrified!" "I feel fear in my own city! In my street, where I can't even walk my dog!" Follow: @RMXnews — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) August 10, 2026

Spanish prosecutors had already reported an "exponential increase" in sexual assaults in the weeks after the crossing. By early September, Chief Prosecutor Silvia Rojas said authorities had recorded 23 cases, including nine involving children, amounting to nearly one reported case a day. She noted that migrant girls were particularly vulnerable because of their irregular status and that many victims had not come forward.

The right-wing Vox party has repeatedly linked the rise in assaults to the border events and criticized the central government's response. In September, after prosecutors released the initial figures, Vox called for a European Parliament mission to Ceuta. MEP Margarita de la Pisa said, "The women and girls of Ceuta cannot pay the consequences of a government that has given up protecting our borders."

Fellow MEP Mireia Borrás stated, "The invasion of Ceuta has had direct consequences for the security of Ceuta's residents. Brussels needs to come and see it on the ground."

🇪🇸🔴BREAKING: A Moroccan migrant wearing only his underwear snuck into a sleeping Spanish woman's bed early in the morning in Ceuta. "I live in the center on the fifth floor, mind you... He jumped onto my bedroom balcony. He came into my bedroom and got into my bed. I thought he was my husband, and when I turned around, I found a stranger in his underwear in my bed." "Thank God I wasn't alone. It's bad enough... If I had been alone and had given him time, I don't know what he would have done. Really, I don't know." The 20-year-old suspect, who was quickly arrested by police, had already been deported for previous sexual assaults, rape, violent robbery, assault, and other offenses. During the mass migrant invasion of Spain last month, he managed to sneak back into the country. During an accelerated trial, he was ordered to be deported once again from Spain for a period of 5 years. The convicted man already had a criminal record for three sexual assaults in Spain and was banned from entering Spain for ten years. "I feel violated, also as a woman, because he didn't see whether I was older or younger. And besides, whatever age I have, I am a woman until I die, so I have the exact same rights as a young woman," the victim said. Follow: @RMXnews — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) August 10, 2026

The local branch of Vox Ceuta also released a video stating: "An illegal immigrant who commits a crime must be expelled from our country. We cannot accept sentences like the one we learned about this week: a sentence of a sex education course for sexually assaulting a minor."

Vox also filed a complaint with prosecutors seeking a joint investigation of the sexual assault cases, arguing they should be examined together in connection with the mass arrival rather than handled as isolated incidents. Local Vox figures have described accounts from hospital staff of migrant girls arriving with serious injuries.

Local authorities have announced additional funding for prevention measures, including information and support points for women. Vivas's government has accused the central administration of Pedro Sánchez of inadequate support and has rejected suggestions that the situation has returned to normal.