Germany Apologizes After Calling Pentagon Stance On Ukraine's Offensive Strikes 'Stupid'

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius started the week by calling out and thrashing the Trump administration's Ukraine policy, but then ended the week by apologizing.

Pistorius had said Tuesday following a meeting of NATO ministers that "criticizing strikes like that in Russia to destroy strategic military and military use targets is quite a stupid thing." Notably, the statement was issued in English.

Washington has for weeks been putting pressure on the Zelensky government to halt these strikes, especialy on energy targets, in order to ease the diesel supply crisis.

Pistorius was actually specifically calling out some prior remarks of Colby:

Elbridge Colby, the undersecretary of defense for policy, said during a meeting of Ukraine military supporters in Brussels that certain strikes inside Russia were doing little to slow Moscow’s military advances or bring the war closer to an end. Attacks on civilian infrastructure “have actually probably hardened the Russian public’s resolve,” he said.

But it seems the US in the aftermath likely put in a call to the German government complaining about the German defense chief's remarks, as it only took a short couple days for him to cower and apologize.

He told Politico on Friday that he spoke with US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby by phone on Wednesday evening.

"I apologized for my choice of words," he said.

“In hindsight, I actually think the choice of words was inappropriate – and I didn’t really think it was appropriate even shortly after,” he said, as cited in Reuters. "I shouldn’t have done that."

However, he didn't seem to retract the substance of the statement itself. Pistorius explained that two men "simply have different views on this" and agreed to "agree to disagree."

🇩🇪🇪🇺 German Defence Minister Pistorius earnestly calling @USWPColby's remarks stupid at a live press conference might be the most based, brutally German thing you'll see today: pic.twitter.com/zzOvAQ3w0M — The Europeans (@TheEuropeansHQ) November 17, 2026

He is still defending Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory "targeted and strategic" - and "not directed against the civilian population."

"Those are decisions for the Ukrainians to make," he said, boasting that Germany is assisting its Ukrainian ally with developing long-range weapons. The Trump admin stance has been to express deep concern over runaway escalation potentially leading to a nuclear-armed stand-off with Russia.