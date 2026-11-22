Three "Strong" Men and One Weak Market

Submitted by Peter Tchir, Academy Securities

We’ve been very cautious on U.S. markets, especially the tech/chip space. Please see Mechanicals, Technicals, and an Election, a Lot to Digest, and Still Digesting. Last weekend was the first time in a while that we were looking for an entry point, and we may have found one on Friday.

We covered a lot of ground in this week’s Around the World Podcast, including a preview of the APEC meeting. Pairing Spider’s military experience with Linda Weissgold’s CIA background brings a unique perspective during these tricky geopolitical times. One thing in particular was poignant to me: her reminder that we risked making China seem 10 feet tall, when they have their own set of issues. Excellent pushback, and it reminded me of the time General (Ret.) Stewart (who sadly passed away) was distraught after a long flight to Ireland, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. He said he was distraught because on the flight over, he had been reading and re-reading a report on the strength of the Russian military. And it was so wrong. I asked (possibly naively) why that was bothering him so much. He responded that he had signed off on that report. A great reminder that while we often see our own weakness front and center, the tendency is to overestimate our enemies’ strength. Useful to consider as we digest everything that is going on through our own lenses.

Three "Strong" Men Walk Into a Bar…

Last time the President went to China, my take was The President Went to Beijing and All I Got was this Crummy T-Shirt. We didn’t have high expectations for any serious agreements to be made at this historic meeting, and our low expectations were met if not “exceeded” (is exceeding low expectations good or bad?). Despite my desire to be more serious and excited about the meeting, all I can think about is how it seems to come out best as a series of “jokes” (we write them as jokes, so we can say them with a smile on our face, but they are probably a bit darker than that).

Three “Strong” Men Walk Into a Bar and…

are immediately approached by honey trap agents . (Too soon?)

. (Too soon?) cannot pay their bill because all the systems are down . (Fortunately, not hacked, and just a coincidence that so many are down at once).

. (Fortunately, not hacked, and just a coincidence that so many are down at once). they realize one is only there because of legacy nuclear weapons . (Xi honored Trump by meeting him at the airport, Putin, not so much).

. (Xi honored Trump by meeting him at the airport, Putin, not so much). One cannot afford to own it, One isn’t allowed to own it, and One is a friend of mine. ( Apologies to the Eagles and ANT, but had to go there).

and ANT, but had to go there). Yalta got more searches this week than it has in the history of searches.

got more searches this week than it has in the history of searches. they ask each other who has been giving Academy Securities the good intel.

they laugh amongst themselves that more people know who Churchill is than the current Prime Minister of the U.K. (probably put this in the category of sad but true).

is than the current Prime Minister of the U.K. (probably put this in the category of sad but true). they get swarmed by a mob of small and regional powers and have to rush for the exit. (didn’t happen but seems to be the “hornets’ nest has been kicked,” and the hornets are trying to figure out what they can do).

and have to rush for the exit. (didn’t happen but seems to be the “hornets’ nest has been kicked,” and the hornets are trying to figure out what they can do). they discuss stopping nuclear proliferation, at least for those who aren’t in the room, since it has become glaringly apparent that the interaction between the superpowers and those that have nukes and those that don’t have nukes is like the difference between night and day. (We will eventually post our “cute” Venn diagram of countries that get picked on and countries that have nukes, which has little to no overlap).

Of all of these, the last two “points” (if you can call a series of one-line jokes a “point”) are most important.

The world order is shifting! Without a doubt, this meeting continues the shift from a rules-based order when one side championed democracy and freedom for all, to something “different.” How it shifts is yet to be determined. Small and regional powers are trying to figure out how to navigate this change and may not “fall in line” (whatever that “line” might be). It seems “strange,” if not incredibly weird, that India isn’t part of the discussion given its size and growth rate.

Without a doubt, this meeting continues the shift from a rules-based order when one side championed democracy and freedom for all, to something “different.” Nuclear weapons are back in vogue, at least as a talking point, if not yet to the acquisition phase, for many countries that until a couple of years ago seemed quite content not to deal with the subject.

In summary, somewhere between a non-event and a wake-up call.

One Weak Market

Stocks got hammered across the globe last week!

Nasdaq 100 down 10%. The SOX index had a “correction” in a single week, finishing down 17%! It wasn’t just tech, as the S&P and Russell were both down around 8%. The selling occurred across the globe, though much of Europe and Asia were in the 5% to 8% range, so technically they “outperformed.”

Then why am I getting more constructive?

The Fed and 50 Bps: Give Me a Break!

The one take that was quite prevalent was that the market had to sell off because the Fed is talking about 50 bps in December.

According to the Bloomberg WIRP function (based on market prices) we started the week with expectations of 1.06 hikes at the December meeting. Assuming some people are betting no hike, that still means probably fewer than 10% of the market thought we were getting a hike of 50 bps as of Friday the 13th.

That number rose to 1.09 hikes by Wednesday’s close (I’m not great at math, but moving from 1.06 hikes to 1.09 hikes doesn’t scream BPS IS COMING to me). And by Friday, we were down to only 0.92 hikes at the December meeting.

To say that an overly hawkish Fed, based on comments from Fed officials who are not the Chair and based on “old” inflation data, rather than what is likely coming, caused the market weakness seems like a lot of misplaced blame.

10-year yields, which we turned bullish on in the last report, were lower every single day, with the biggest move on Friday.

Was this because of the Fed potentially being too hawkish? I don’t think so. Economic growth will slow if the compute spend slows . There will be less competition for Treasuries if the compute spend slows . Furthermore, housing expenses remain overstated in inflation reports. Oil is coming down (and will continue to do so if we can get any semblance of a deal with Iran).



Back to the WIRP function.

As of this weekend, the max that is priced in for hikes is 2.5 hikes from today, peaking in September 2027. That was 3.5 hikes as of last Friday.

We had one entire hike in 2027 taken off the table.

Again, this supports my argument that fears of a hawkish Fed are not a big driver in this market. Or if they are, they are ones that are easily reversed because the bond market itself doesn’t see the Fed following through on its “selectively tough rhetoric.”

I would bet that within weeks we will see:

The probability of a January hike reduced.

The number of hikes reduced.

Over a “slightly” longer timeframe,

I expect to see at least two cuts priced in next year rather than any hikes.

Rates are not the problem; in fact, they remain a buying opportunity.

The Ugliness in Housing

If I am at the Fed and I don’t want to hike, in addition to all the arguments I would use on inflation, I would point to housing as a reason to stay the course for now (if not cut).

Sales plummeted last month and are plummeting this month. My stream is filled with charts showing record or near-record numbers of listings with price cuts.

I traded the HY homebuilders in the early 2000s before becoming fully focused on the credit indices, and my view of the NAHB was that they were an overly “optimistic” bunch. Kind of like asking a bunch of people on Wall Street what their bonus expectations are at the start of the year, when everyone is still expecting “best year ever.”

The last time this group was so negative on housing was in July 2007.

That was after the Bear Stearns fund that was highly leveraged in the mortgage space had collapsed.

The government was addressing ways to help the mortgage market.

Some banks were potentially going to cut their dividend because of mortgage-related issues.

Mortgage institutions that most of Wall Street had barely heard of became household names.

I know the “dual” mandate is inflation and jobs, but I would think the housing market signals at least some useful information to the Fed. Maybe more useful than the antiquated, purposely lagged Owners’ Equivalent Rent calculation does?

Not to be a fearmonger, but credit spreads in IG (and HY and Leveraged Loans) hit their tightest levels in anyone’s recollection in June 2007.

Not fearmongering, but a reminder that stuff can happen fast.

Just a Liquidity Event?

If you want to cover our concerns about the prospects for the compute build and the threat of Cheap Chinese Compute, please refer to the reports from the past three weeks (or go back even further to some of the reports those reports link to).

Clearly the story around Jensen and NVDA remains a key driver. Awesome earnings by NVDA did very little (a pop that didn’t last 24 hours). We closed poorly at the end, on announcements that the SEC was launching an investigation into its accounting practices.

Given the abrupt nature and circumstances of his departure, such investigations should not be a surprise. It will be a surprise, and bad for markets, if the investigations (including those of breaching trade restrictions with China) amount to anything more than is already priced in.

And we sold off into the close on inflation (and the deficit) as we head into 2027.

But let’s get back to the Liquidity Event argument.

The ANT IPO was very large. The valuation was right up there with SpaceX, but there were several important differences:

The total float was much larger . While the market cap was similar, the dollar amount of shares that needed to be absorbed was much higher. According to our equity trader, the “ greenshoe ” for the ANT deal was likely around $12 billion. The average “ greenshoe ” for IPOs excluding ANT was around $1 billion. Without doing full justice to the greenshoe, it represents additional shares that can be sold by the underwriters, where they can cover their positions by getting more shares from the issuer at the issue price. I’m sure I don’t have that exactly right, but I think for all intents and purposes it is safe to view the greenshoe as permission to upsize . So, add this non-trivial amount to the already large amount that investors had to make room in their portfolios for.

. While the market cap was similar, the dollar amount of shares that needed to be absorbed was much higher. SpaceX gave a larger allocation to retail, but those allocations came with forced holding periods for most retail investors.

The SpaceX employees had restrictions on when they could sell what. Some of those days when more shares are released for sale have pressured SpaceX (at least ahead of the first one, which was absorbed extremely well). ANT seems to have fewer restrictions on this.

The market was already doing a keg stand on the compute trade with the elections and the Jensen story, and the IPO was like adding another tap, with somewhat predictable results. I will admit I had never heard of or seen a keg stand until I came to America, so maybe the analogy is wrong, but it feels about right.

So, we have a market:

already struggling to digest current valuations given the news flow.

given the news flow. asked to dedicate even more dollars to the sector(s) causing the most difficulty in their portfolios.

to the sector(s) causing the most difficulty in their portfolios. that has a prevalence of leveraged ETFs in the semiconductor and tech space, which amplify moves (in both directions).

in the semiconductor and tech space, which amplify moves (in both directions). with the “proliferation” of many of the “tech” names in question, to ESG strategies, to “value” strategies, etc., spreading the impact to investments that until the past couple of years had been “separate” from the tech trade.

that has seen the “fastest” money de-gross already, and even funds that are reluctant to change their positions based on short-term changes in volatility and, more importantly, correlation, are being forced to scale down their positions, as the increased portfolio-level volatility has remained persistent.

When I lay it out like that, it is easier (in my mind) to see this as a liquidity event, rather than something bigger and deeper.

Credit Still Orderly

The CDX IG index closed at its widest levels since the end of March (there was an index roll in between, but that is immaterial to this discussion). So, yes, CDX is higher, but still orderly. The Bloomberg corporate bond OAS is actually at its widest levels of the year, but given the amount of supply in the compute space since the middle of March, this isn’t as cautionary as it might be, but still cautionary.

High yield closed at its lows of the year. That is more cautionary.

When I look at the basis (traded level versus fair value or NAV) of the various credit beta products, I see “hedging,” not “panic.” I see “orderly” rather than an “ETF Spiral” risk.

So, after all this, credit is still a yellow flag (at most), which would support the argument that this was more of a “liquidity” event than a full-scale re-evaluation of the economic outlook.

Technicals Suck

The technicals suck. The Nasdaq 100 failed to hold the 200-DMA (which was a precondition to me buying as of last week), potentially bringing the March low into play (another 10% or so of downside). The SOX index didn’t even get to the 200-DMA on the prior week’s bounce and is over 15% away from its March lows. The SPX broke the 200-DMA on Thursday and followed through in “spectacular” fashion on Friday.

The 200-DMA is not supportive of buying here; fortunately, it didn’t give a false signal this week, because getting tricked into buying and then facing this downside would have been worse.

I watch four ETFs in particular right now to evaluate “buy the dip.” TQQQ (3x QQQ) has seen steady inflows and has roughly the same number of shares outstanding now as it did in March after some serious profit-taking occurred in April/May. QQQ (more institutional) was at its highest level of the year, in terms of shares outstanding, but saw net selling all week (it is concerning to me that it could lead to more selling). SOXX had a share count decline this week (with only a whiff of buying on Friday). SOXL (3x SOX) had heavy net inflows this week, so of all the ETFs, this one exhibited a little more oomph to the “retail can buy the dip” thesis. While I’m at it, SQQQ (3x short QQQ) continues to see net outflows.

If anything, and the signal is weak at best, maybe we are seeing selling of broad tech (QQQ) to position in Chips (SOXX)? This does not have the same “buy the dip” vibe we saw in March of this year, nor near the peak of the Liberation Day sell-off.

In one final attempt to pull something out of the technicals, we pull up some RSI charts (Relative Strength Index). Each of the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and SOX Index has dipped below the “oversold” line, but barely. The Nasdaq and SOX did that recently, and it did lead to a bounce, but one that clearly was not lasting.

With my strong belief that many investors will be looking at technicals here (because there is so much noise), I can’t say I see a lot of support for much of a bounce.

Bottom Line

Bet against next year’s Fed rate hikes and start positioning for cuts. I like 10s to test 4.8%.

Watch credit like a hawk. If we start seeing credit price in broader economic implications of whatever has just occurred in the compute space over the past two weeks (still a debate over valuations versus feasibility), then equities will truly struggle across the board.

If I’m correct and this week was more of a Liquidity Event, we should stabilize and look for the next set of narratives (which I hope will be on improved tariff and trade policy, though the President’s press conference on Friday dashed some of those hopes).

The potential for economic weakness on any spending slowdown is real, and I suspect credit will be the first market to sniff it out, which is why I’ll be watching that so closely.

I “nibbled” on equities on Friday, but am far from being “all in.”

Hopefully, we get some confirmation that the worst is behind us, letting us all enjoy Thanksgiving!