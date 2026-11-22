Trump Tells Federal Contractors: Check With White House Before Answering Congress

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Nov. 20 directing federal contractors to notify the White House of any pending or future congressional requests for information about their work with the administration.

Federal contractors must also ensure that subcontractors working on federal contracts comply with the order. Trump's order requires them to follow instructions from the White House to withhold communications deemed protected by executive privilege.

Failure to comply could result in contract termination or the suspension of contractors, according to the order.

Trump said the order aimed to protect the executive branch's interests and rights in keeping confidential government information.

The order states that Congress must have a valid legislative purpose to seek information from executive branch agencies, employees, and federal contractors.

It also states that the executive branch must have an opportunity to assert relevant privileges before Congress could obtain privileged executive branch information, including communications shared with federal contractors, which include confidential government communications.

Trump said in his order that "certain congressional leaders" had threatened to interfere with the executive branch's authority by seeking confidential information from agencies and harassing private companies that work with the administration.

He noted that the administration should be able to work with contractors on sensitive matters without the risk of confidential information being released to unauthorized third parties, even at congressional request.

"If the executive branch cannot be assured that those communications will remain confidential, agencies and the White House will be chilled from sharing sensitive information with contractors, which will stymie the operation of critical government programs," the president said.

When Democrats take control of both chambers in January, they will be able to appoint committee chairs and exercise expanded investigative and subpoena powers. Willful failure to comply with a valid congressional subpoena can lead to criminal contempt proceedings.

Democratic lawmakers have laid out plans to investigate the Trump administration, the president's family business dealings, and companies that have done business with the White House following Republican losses in the midterm elections.

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), who is set to become the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, has pledged to investigate Trump and the president's family members, alleged corruption by corporations, the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and how officials have handled files related to the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a Truth Social post on Nov. 7, Trump criticized Democrats' threats as groundless and ordered the Department of Justice to investigate.

"The Democrats are going around threatening a lot of people, including the Attorney General of the United States, and others, with Impeachment and many other forms of punishment, even though they admit they have no reason to do so, and there have been no impeachable acts committed," he wrote.

"This is extortion at the highest level, and they should be held accountable for this."

White House counsel Will Scharf warned Garcia in a Nov. 9 letter that Congress must establish "a legitimate legislative purpose underlying its investigative acts" into administration officials; otherwise, they would amount to "a clear abuse of power."

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.