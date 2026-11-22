UN Climate Summit Collapses Into Chaos - And It All Came Down To Two Words

The United Nations climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, died with a whimper on Sunday with no final agreement, after a bloc of oil producers led by Saudi Arabia refused to let the words "fossil fuels" into the deal, acausing Europe and several 'vulnerable nations' to rage-quit without signing anything.

It is the first time a UN climate summit has ended without a headline deal since Copenhagen in 2009. COP31 was due to wrap up on Friday. Negotiators instead ran two days past the deadline, making it the longest UN climate summit on record and overtaking COP25 in Madrid in 2019, before Turkey's COP31 president, Murat Kurum, said there would be no further attempt at an agreement.

Ireland's climate minister, Darragh O'Brien, speaking for the European Union in the closing plenary, said the EU and its member states formally objected to the "Antalya Pact" cover decision because "it fails to meet the moment." "We will not endorse a decision or an Antalya Pact that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change," he said. "And we will not accept a COP that greenwashes fossil fuels."

We will not endorse a decision that does not respond to the science and that actually risks deepening the chasm between global commitments and the action required...that does not even mention fossil fuels. #cop31 pic.twitter.com/pwukDoDop4 — Darragh O'Brien (@DarraghOBrienTD) November 22, 2026

O'Brien and EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said every attempt to write in language on moving away from coal, oil and gas, backed by negotiating groups representing about 130 countries, was blocked by the oil-producing nations. Explicit references to a transition away from fossil fuels had already vanished from the draft by Thursday, replaced with clean-energy and electrification targets and an admission that the world will overshoot the 1.5C warming limit.

In place of fossil fuels, the Saudi-led Arab group pushed for language on deploying technology to capture and store carbon dioxide, arguing that warming can't be held to safe levels without it. France's ecological transition minister, Monique Barbut, said that with fossil fuels absent and several paragraphs promoting carbon capture, the text meant "we don't recognize what is the problem." A Saudi delegate told the closing plenary the draft had been a "package of solutions that would have advanced climate solutions."

A coalition led by France and Panama, with countries from Europe, Africa, Latin America and the Pacific, had rejected the draft on Friday as "not good enough." Panama's environment minister, Juan Carlos Navarro, had already said his country would formally object to any deal that left fossil fuels out. "It is not acceptable to have a COP or a cover document that does not even mention fossil fuels," he said. "You pollute; you pay." Because the talks run on consensus, a single formal objection is enough to sink an agreement.

Kurum, for his part, said some countries "got hung up on a single word or phrase," adding: "We did everything in our power... The decision belongs to 196 countries." Egypt's negotiator, Wael Aboulmagd, said Egypt could not accept the text either, while Tuvalu's climate minister, Maina Vakafua Talia, complained of a "lack of engagement and transparency" over the two weeks.

Turkey hosted, but Australia's climate minister, Chris Bowen, ran the negotiations, and once the deadline passed delegates struggled to work out who was in charge. The full plenary was never convened to settle the final text, the presidency went quiet in public, and the bargaining moved into closed-door huddles. A negotiator from Botswana called the process mismanaged.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was "deeply disappointed" that COP31 ended without consensus, though he insisted the setback "does not change the facts."

I'm deeply disappointed that #COP31 has ended without consensus on an overarching outcome.



I share the very profound frustration of all those who expected governments to rise to the moment the climate crisis demands.



But this setback does not change the facts.



There may be no... pic.twitter.com/SBMZPpfU5l — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 22, 2026

Three years ago in Dubai, nearly 200 countries agreed to "transition away" from fossil fuels, which the UN's climate body hailed as the "beginning of the end" of the fossil fuel era. In the three summits since, no final agreement has mentioned fossil fuels directly. Since then Ottawa has put an oil pipeline on the fast track, Canberra has signed off on projects built to run for decades, and the United States, which skipped the talks for a second year after quitting the Paris Agreement, is using trade policy to push its oil and gas abroad. Back home, net zero targets are falling one by one.

Two months ago the UN acknowledged the world is set to overshoot the 1.5C goal, and governments' attention has shifted to fuel prices driven higher by the US-Israeli war on Iran and chaos in the Strait of Hormuz. While negotiators argued over the words "fossil fuels" in Antalya, Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin pledged in Shenzhen to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum. The three countries are among the four biggest emitters on the planet.

Climate activists had soured on Antalya long before the collapse: Greta Thunberg turned up to call the summit hypocritical. Former Vice President Al Gore, who attended the opening days, told AFP it was "literally insane" that "one individual country like Saudi Arabia can block anything the entire world wants to do," and called for consensus to give way to a supermajority vote. In three decades of talks, countries have never adopted voting rules, because adopting them would itself take consensus, which hands Saudi Arabia a veto over losing its veto.