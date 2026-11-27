North Korea Has Halted Arms Shipments To Russia Over Seoul Row, Ukraine Says

International reports have emerged this week saying that North Korea has suspended its military cooperation with Russia, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said to be angry and frustrated over Moscow offering to help ease tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang.

The rare dispute between allies reportedly resulted in the abrupt halt of some military support for Russia, including deliveries of KN-23 ballistic missiles and artillery shells. However, it's important to note that the claims are being widely sourced to Ukrainain officials, and neither the Russian nor North Korean sides have confirmed the development. North Korean airspace might now also be off-limits to Russian military transports.

Ukraine's military intelligence says that tensions started in October when Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said the Kremlin would welcome a deescalation of tensions between North and South Korea.

Pyongyang took offense at this while demanding that Moscow clarify its stance toward North Korea, with Kim Jong-un said to have later personally made the decision to suspend military support.

Ukraine has presented some specifics, citing that North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui blasted Rudenko's remarks as "not consistent with the spirit of the allied agreements between the two states" and announced the temporary suspension.

The Ukrainian side has not presented evidence of its claims, however, Rudenko has recently spoken of the potential for a normalization of ties between Moscow and Seoul - this after South Korea has clearly taken NATO's side on the Ukraine war.

"Yes, we have recorded certain statements from South Korean authorities regarding their ambitions to normalize these relations but at the same time they say that such a normalization of ties could fully take place only after, as they say, the geopolitical situation changes, which means putting an end to the Ukraine conflict," the senior Russian diplomat told TASS last month.

"It was not us who initiated the severing of ties with South Korea. Seoul joined the sanctions which were imposed on Russia first," the diplomat said at the time. According to more from TASS: "For its part, Russia does not link developments between Moscow and Kiev to relations with any country, including the Republic of Korea, Rudenko emphasized. According to him, if the South Korean partners take any practical steps, Russia will certainly welcome them."

North Korea just froze its military aid to Russia.



Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR) says Kim Jong Un personally ordered it, putting Hwasong-11A (KN-23) ballistic missiles and an extra shipment of artillery ammo on hold.



The spark was Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey… pic.twitter.com/cycqtDmG6E — Comandante🎖️ (@commandante_) November 26, 2026

North Korea has in the last few years rotated tens of thousands of troops into Russia, to assist with the Ukraine war and for 'security' purposes amid Ukrainian attacks along Russia's southern border. There have lately been reports that Russia wants the foreign deployment to expand, but again - all of this is unconfirmed.