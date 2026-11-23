Canada's Median Health-Care Wait Hits Record 30.7 Weeks, Up 230% Since 1993

Authored by Jennifer Cowan via The Epoch Times,

Medical wait times in Canada have hit a new high, with patients waiting more than 30 weeks for treatment.

The national median wait time this year between a family doctor's referral and receiving specialist treatment reached 30.7 weeks, or nearly eight months, according to the Fraser Institute's 35th annual waiting list survey. That's up from 28.6 weeks in 2025, and surpasses the previous high of 30 weeks in 2024.

It is also a 230 percent increase in wait times from the 9.3 weeks recorded in 1993, when the Fraser Institute first began publishing wait times, and a 47 percent rise from the 20.9 weeks recorded prior to the pandemic in 2019.

"Long wait times can result in increased suffering for patients, lost productivity at work, decreased quality of life, and in the worst cases, disability or death," Fraser Institute senior policy analyst and study co-author Mackenzie Moir said in a press release.

Long wait times can result in increased suffering for patients, lost productivity at work, decreased quality of life, and in the worst cases, disability or death.



Keep reading: https://t.co/4xISCf624q #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/pAz8M2zF0M — The Fraser Institute (@FraserInstitute) November 17, 2026

The data, gathered from 909 Canadian physicians spanning 12 specialties and 10 provinces, estimated that patients in Canada were waiting for nearly 1.5 million procedures as of this past summer, when the survey concluded.

Atlantic Canada had some of the longest wait times in the country, with patients in all four provinces waiting more than 40 weeks.

New Brunswick had the longest wait time at 64.4 weeks, followed by Nova Scotia at 51.8 weeks, Prince Edward Island at 46.2 weeks, and Newfoundland at 45.5.

On the other end of the spectrum was Ontario with the shortest median wait time in the country at 22.1 weeks, followed by Quebec at 25.3, and British Columbia at 35.

Manitoba had the best median wait time in the Prairies, at 39 weeks. Saskatchewan followed at 42.8 weeks, while Alberta's median was 50 weeks.

Specialist and Surgery Wait Times

The average 30.7-week wait time patients face was broken down into two segments: the time from a general practitioner's referral to a specialist appointment, and the time from that consultation to receiving treatment.

This year there was an increase in the first segment, rising from 15.3 weeks in 2025, to 17 weeks this year.

A further 13.7 weeks elapsed between specialist consultation and treatment, an increase of 0.4 weeks from last year. It also exceeded by 3.8 weeks the 9.9-week delay the surveyed physicians deemed clinically reasonable.

Orthopedics had the longest wait times at 26.3 weeks to see a specialist, and 27.3 weeks until treatment, for a total wait of 53.6 weeks. That was followed by gynecology, with a 26.9-week wait to see a specialist and a 13.5-week wait to receive treatment, coming in at a total of 40.4 weeks.

Urology, plastic surgery, and otolaryngology had total wait time totals of nearly 40 weeks, coming in at 39.8 weeks, 38.6 weeks, and 37.5 weeks, respectively. Otolaryngology deals with conditions of the ear, nose, throat, and related structures of the head and neck.

Ophthalmology, neurosurgery, general surgery, and internal medicine had median wait times of between 20 and 30 weeks. By contrast, wait times were shorter for Radiation Oncology, at four weeks, and Medical Oncology, at 4.7 weeks.

Patients across the provinces also face lengthy waits for diagnostic imaging. The wait for a CT scan rose to 9.7 weeks in 2026, up from 8.8 weeks in 2025. Ontario and Quebec had the shortest waits, at 6 weeks, while Manitoba recorded the longest, at 36 weeks.

The wait for an MRI scan was 18.1 weeks in 2026, unchanged from 2025. Patients in Ontario and Quebec had the shortest wait, at 12 weeks, while those in Prince Edward Island faced the longest, at 61 weeks.

Ultrasound wait times increased from 5.4 weeks in 2025, to 6.6 weeks this year. Patients in Saskatchewan waited the least - two weeks - while those in New Brunswick and Labrador faced the longest wait of 48 weeks.

The number of procedures people are waiting for across the 10 provinces is projected to reach 1,463,569 in 2026, a 6 percent increase from the 2025 estimate of 1,386,286. The authors said if each person is waiting for just one procedure, that means 3.5 percent of Canadians have already waited for treatment this year or are still waiting.