Nvidia's Supply Chain Turmoil Worsens As Several Partners Begin Halting Southeast Asia Shipments

Nearly a week after the Trump administration tightened AI chip export controls amid Jensen Huang's abrupt exit from Nvidia, the fallout is spreading across the chip giant's supply chain.

Following the freeze of a $480 million loan linked to China's ByteDance, intended to finance purchases of Nvidia AI chips, Nikkei Asia reports that at least two Nvidia server partners have suspended shipments to Southeast Asia.

One Nvidia server partner has halted all shipments to Southeast Asian customers and stopped accepting orders from new customers, the report said.

Another Nvidia server partner suspended deliveries on legal advice, including servers an executive described as legally compliant. A third continues shipping but plans to seek new export licenses for orders placed after last Thursday.

"We will have to ask our clients to provide more information before we apply for an export license from the U.S. government. What worries me the most is that I fear we could end up having too many expensive GPU boards in our hands as inventory, which would be a big financial burden for us," an executive at one supplier said.

An executive with another Nvidia server maker said, "It's really chaotic. Our legal team stepped in last week and we've been advised to halt the server shipments to clients in Southeast Asia, even though those servers are legally compliant."

"That being said, it is actually getting harder and harder to get the shipment approval from Nvidia for its Blackwell 300 and GB300 lately," an executive at the third server maker said, adding, "It's more difficult to do business these days. ... I will have to shift my focus to develop clients in Japan and South Korea from now on."

The move comes shortly after Jensen's abrupt, forced exit from Nvidia earlier this month over his relationship with Alice Huang, who allegedly has connections to China's spy agency.

Reporting on Alice continued Sunday evening, with a New York Times report saying she was "in touch with an officer of China's Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year."

The US Commerce Department announced last week that data center operators in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Brazil must obtain a US government license before importing advanced US AI chips.

Amid the US clampdown on Nvidia chip shipments to Asia, uncertainty is mounting...

"We have been holding a lot of urgent meetings internally and with Nvidia representatives to make sure all our projects remain on track," a manager at an Nvidia supplier said. "Most near-term orders and projects are proceeding as usual, but there is greater uncertainty surrounding medium- to long-term projects planned for 2028 and 2029."

"What we know for now is that demand and orders for 2027 remain intact. However, uncertainty is likely to grow from the second half of 2028, and that is our biggest concern," said a manager at one supplier to Nvidia, Google and Amazon.

... and how will China respond?

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