Putin Convened Rare Energy Commission To Address 'Fragile' Fuel Market, Warns Retaliation On Ukraine 'Inevitable'

President Vladimir Putin had spoken at length Tuesday about Russia's beleagured petroleum product market, as welll as issued calls to protect fuel and energy infrastructure against Ukrainian attacks. He spoke at a rare meeting of the Kremlin's committee on the development strategy for fuel and energy.

"We can see that the regime in Kyiv is not ceasing to attack our refining capacities," he was quoted as saying in Interfax. He urged that "systematic work on reinforcing protection at fuel and energy sites must be continued."

"Despite the US president’s call and direct request not to do this, to refrain from these attacks, the government in Kiev is not heeding this advice," he asserted. "Everything is continuing as if nothing happened."

He conceded that while Russia's market faces ongoing challenges, it has ensured stability of domestic and global prices. Putin described that "gasoline and jet fuel exports have been restricted, as have exports of diesel fuel, excluding partial shipments of the latter to global markets, on which we made an agreement with the US president."

At the same time, the current situation in the petroleum products market remains difficult. In this regard, I would like to draw my colleagues’ attention to this matter: it is necessary to continue to respond promptly to changes in the balance of supply and demand for fuel throughout the entire territory of Russia. --Putin

"An import damper mechanism has been introduced and minimum requirements for gasoline and diesel sales on the exchange have been adjusted," he said.

He explained that to prevent sudden price jumps and keep local markets steady, the import damper mechanism helps cover the cost of certain imported fuels.

"In the end, we have retained stability on the domestic fuel market, ensured the stable supply of the economy overall, and met the needs of citizens and businesses. After figures peaked in early October, gasoline prices in the majority of the country’s regions have, on the whole, stabilised," the Russian leader stated.

In the talk, be put Ukraine on notice, saying that the weekly (and even daily) drone attacks on Russian refineries and energy infrastructure will not going unanswered. He said a Russian response is coming and is 'inevitable':

Putin cautioned that the oil products market remains fragile and authorities must stay agile to respond quickly to domestic supply-and-demand swings. Putin also singled out continued attacks by Kyiv on Russian oil refineries, noting that the strikes had persisted despite a direct US call to refrain from these attacks. "Response actions on our part are inevitable," he said, calling for enhanced safeguards for refinery sites and their personnel.

The past couple months in Russia have witnessed frequently occurring scenes like the below from mid-November:

Several massive fires are burning at the Tatarstan Oil Refinery Complex in the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk, part of the Republic of Tatarstan, following a major drone attack tonight by Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/KyIOqK3TjA — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 15, 2026

According to the Kremlin's website, this week marked the first time Putin has presided over the body - formally known by its longer name of the Commission on the Development Strategy of the Fuel and Energy Complex (Fuel and Energy Complex) and Environmental Safety - since 2018, following the approval of its updated membership in 2024.

Chaired by Putin with Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin serving as executive secretary, the commission acts as a central coordinating body for Russia's energy sector with primary mandate to guide the development of the fuel and energy complex.