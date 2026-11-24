German Spies Are Grilling Russian Travelers After Passport Control: Report

Since at least early September, German intelligence officers have been pulling Russian travelers into side rooms after they clear passport control at the country's airports, taking their phones and asking them about the war, mobilization and prices back home. About 15 such interviews have come to light, according to exiled Russian news outlet, Meduza, which spoke with several of the people questioned.

The BfV, Germany's domestic intelligence agency and its counterintelligence service, has now gone on record: the agency confirmed to Meduza that it conducts some of the interviews. The threat situation in Germany "has been described in considerable detail and remains highly fluid," the agency said, so it "continually adjusts its measures in response to the persistently high threat level" - airport interviews among them. The foreign intelligence service, the BND, has said only that it reports on such matters to the government and the Bundestag's oversight bodies.

One of those questioned, a student named 'Alina' was flying back to Berlin from Tbilisi via Istanbul on Sept. 9 with her student visa six days from expiring. A passport officer led her to a room with a man at a computer, who walked her to a second room where two more plainclothes men and a female interpreter were waiting. They asked her to put her phone in a pouch designed to muffle sound so she couldn't record the conversation.

"I'm still scared of plainclothes cops after living in Russia," she told Meduza, adding that she couldn't say for sure whether anyone showed her ID. Over 20 to 30 minutes, in Russian through the interpreter, the officers asked what she did in Germany, what her parents and friends did, when she was last in Russia, what she thought of "the current situation," and whether she had any ties to Russian intelligence or the military. Then they thanked her and wished her well. She never learned what the conversation was for.

The program first surfaced in early November, when the exile magazine Holod reported on an elderly woman taken aside at Berlin's airport in late October. She spoke neither English nor German, so officers phoned her son in Germany to ask whether he minded them talking to his mother. They then kept her for an hour, asking whether mobilization had touched her family, whether relatives were serving in the military, and whether she had noticed prices rising.

Beyond Berlin

On Sept. 11 at Frankfurt Airport, far from Berlin, a young man who showed a BfV ID card approached Alexey Chigadaev, a China scholar and doctoral student at the Free University of Berlin who also writes for Meduza, after he had cleared passport control on a flight from Kazakhstan. With two hours to kill before his train, he agreed to talk.

"The questions were super vague," Chigadaev said. "What do you do? Where do your family and close friends live? How do they feel about the war in Ukraine? ... They didn't even ask whether I support Putin. What if I do?"

The interviews are voluntary, and some Russians have walked away. A permanent resident returning from Istanbul in early November was stopped past the automated gates, taken toward a room by a plainclothes man who never identified himself, and was let go within about three minutes once she learned she could decline, Holod reported. Another woman got out of one by saying she had a doctor's appointment, according to a friend's comment on a Telegram post by the Berlin outlet Genau.

Andrei Pivovarov, the opposition politician and former political prisoner, says BND officers asked a Russian woman on a tourist visa to sign a cooperation agreement at the end of her interview. She refused, and the next time she flew to an EU country, he told Meduza, she was denied entry to the Schengen Area.

After Leipzig

The questioning began weeks after a drone packed with about 1.3 pounds of explosives was found on the night of Aug. 4-5 inside Leipzig/Halle Airport, next to a Ukrainian An-124 cargo plane with ammunition on board. On Sept. 1 Berlin formally blamed Russia, ordered the Russian consulate in Bonn and the Russian House in Berlin closed, and announced tighter entry checks on Russian citizens - without ever saying what those checks would involve. Moscow denies any role, the episode has drawn false-flag suspicions, and the fallout pushed relations with Berlin into a deeper freeze.

How far the interviews reach, and what they are for, is unclear even to people who work with Russian emigres. Political scientist Alex Yusupov told Meduza he doubts those questioned weren't told they could say no, and that "as for the reported entry ban after the interview, it's still completely unclear what happened."

Anastasia Burakova, founder of the rights project Kovcheg (Ark), said sitting for such an interview could in theory violate the Russian Criminal Code's provision on "confidential cooperation with a foreign state", though she judged the danger small for anyone who keeps quiet about it. She also said travelers may treat the interviews as routine and never mention them, so the real count is anyone's guess.

Chigadaev, for his part, thinks he was picked only because he happened to be the first Russian through the gate, and doubts anyone is being recruited at all. "It reminds me of Russian border guards. They've got a quota to fill," he said. "They were told to do 20, so that's what they're doing. There's no point to it."